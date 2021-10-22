Valentina reveals that she hoped to be eliminated from the countryside

In the area of ​​the bay of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the night of today, Valentina Francavilla confided to Solange Gomes and Erasmo Viana that she did not expect to have escaped from the reality show’s farm.

“Incredible feeling, right?” asked Solange, who fled the program’s first garden. “Wow, Sol, it’s amazing. I can’t even believe that I’m here talking to you. Yesterday, I mentally said goodbye to you. It’s just that you didn’t see it. I said: ‘sleep, well,'” confided Valentina.

The former stage assistant of “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT) also commented that she was happy to live all the experiences of “A Fazenda 2021”.

I swore I wouldn’t be. I even said goodbye to the bed today. I wasn’t going to be happy to leave without going through the stall. I was a believer that I was going to see my son tomorrow.

“I wasn’t confident?” asked Erasmo Viana. “I wasn’t. I even dreamed that I was at home,” said Valentina.

“Don’t you want to see your son?”, asked the pawn.

“I don’t know. Maybe,” concluded the former stage assistant.

