Vanderlei Luxemburgo talks about Cruzeiro players’ strike: “Claim of rights” | cruise

Cruzeiro coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo spoke for the first time after the players’ strike last week. The coach assessed that the movement took place in a fluid way and that it was a claim of acquired rights.

“They showed dissatisfaction with the late payments with employees and with them. It’s something that has been dragging on for the past year. As a result, they took a stand.”

In addition, the coach commented that the board has been seeking efforts to pay back wages. The club’s president, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, met this week with businessmen seeking to raise the money needed to bring their salaries up to date. The expectation is that this week, employees will start to receive.

“The board is there looking for solutions. They’ve already said they’re going to pay the arrears of Toca I and Toca II employees, they’re looking for it, I don’t know how this situation is going.”

Vanderlei Luxembourg; Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

The players returned to training at Toca da Raposa last Sunday, after four days of stoppage. With that, the squad had the full week of training for the game against Avaí, this Friday, in Ressacada. The coach praised the athletes’ commitment.

– Players came back on Sunday, that was very important, because they know they have an important appointment on Friday. They came back to train and made themselves available, training hard, because they know we have a decision game, away from home, against a difficult opponent – said the coach.

“But the important thing is that the movement flowed in a healthy way. It wasn’t that thing of coming here, cheering and breaking, because players are mercenaries, this and that, there’s no mercenary at all. Players are within a responsibility, dedicating themselves to the fullest . I’m very satisfied”

See the full Luxembourg communiqué

They showed dissatisfaction with the late payment of employees and theirs (athletes). It’s been something that’s been dragging on for the past year and they’ve taken a stand. But it is a position that has never been raised against the club. This is very important to say, because it is a claim to acquired rights that they had and have, and they were putting this out to the club to seek a solution.

There was a meeting, an intelligent conversation between both parties and the board made itself available to seek a solution to the problems they are going through together with the employees, and Cruzeiro returned to a normality that we know very well.

And that was done, the players returned on Sunday. That was very important, coming back on Sunday, giving up on Sunday and I think this is what belongs to the responsible athlete, professional, because they know they have an important appointment on Friday. So, they went back to training and made themselves available, training hard, because they know we have a decision game, away from home, against a tough opponent.

So, I thought the thing went and went well. The board is there looking for solutions. They’ve already said that they’re going to pay the late payments of Toca I and Toca II employees, they’re looking for it. I don’t know how this situation is, I’m situating myself, I arrived here at the club early to work.

But the important thing is that the movement flowed in a healthy way. It wasn’t that thing of coming here, cheering to break, because players are mercenaries, this and that, there are no mercenaries at all. Players are within a responsibility, dedicating themselves to the fullest. I’m very satisfied. Satisfied to be here in this environment, creating a cruise environment, which is what I understand. An environment of a big club, which is going through some difficult moments, some mishaps, but which will be reunited. And this reencounter goes through intelligent discussions in order to find solutions and not keep arguing for the sake of argument.