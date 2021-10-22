Video: elephant rips crocodile that tried to eat her calf – News

An elephant tore a crocodile that got too close to its calf. The violent clash was filmed by a Danish tourist, who was on safari in Zambia, south-central Africa.

According to Hans Henrik Haahr, who filmed the scene, the reptile chased the baby elephant, which was obviously interpreted as a threat by an adult of the species — probably its mother.

The pachyderm did not have an ounce of mercy: it stomped the crocodile, about 3 meters high.

The reptile thrashed, agonized by the blows, but the elephant only stopped when it was sure it was dead.

The elephant still lifts it by its tail, probably to make sure the victim is dead. Then turn it over a little more and leave. Hans described the record – made in August – as “shocking”.

IT’S WORTH THE CLICK: Young man freaks out when he sees giant arachnid on the kitchen wall

“Elephants are generally peaceful and extremely careful animals. However, females can become very aggressive when protecting a calf. In fact, male elephants can be just as aggressive,” Latest Sightings said of the case.

READ BELOW: Farmers tease herd and are attacked by rabid elephant