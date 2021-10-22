Vikings arrived in North America a thousand years ago

New archaeological evidence has revealed information that has allowed scientists to refine the timeline of the Viking presence in North America. Long before Christopher Columbus himself crossed the Atlantic Ocean, eight grass-covered wooden buildings were erected in an area above a swamp on the northern tip of the Canadian island of Newfoundland.

Evidence reveals that the Vikings arrived in the so-called ‘New World’ first. On Wednesday (20), scientists explained that a new dating technique used an ancient solar storm as a reference point and demonstrated that the settlement was occupied in AD 1021, exactly a millennium ago and 471 years before Columbus’ first voyage. .

publicity

For this, the technique was used on three pieces of wood cut for the constructions, and the data point to the same year. As such, the Vikings’ journey represents several milestones for humanity and the discovery remakes what was known about the transatlantic crossing at the time.

The evidence points to where the globe was encircled by humans, as thousands of years earlier our ancestors had crossed to North America via a land bridge connecting Siberia and Alaska.

Read more:

“We should congratulate these North Europeans for being the first human society to cross the Atlantic,” commented geoscientist Michael Dee from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, who led the study published on the scientific website Nature.

The Vikings are also called the Nordic people and were navigators who inhabited places like Norway, Sweden and Denmark. They ventured across Europe, colonizing, trading or invading regions.

They were recognized for their boat building and navigation skills, and established buildings in Iceland and Greenland. The era of the Vikings is defined between 793 and 1066 AD, which makes it possible to place the crossing of the Atlantic Ocean.

According to Dee, “many archaeologists believe that the main motivation for them to look for these new territories was to discover new sources of wood, in particular. It is widely believed that they departed from Greenland, where wood suitable for construction is extremely rare.”

However, conventional radiocarbon dating was not accurate enough to define the age of L’Anse aux Meadows – an archeological site in the north of the island of Newfoundland, Canada – although it is believed to point to the 11th century. new method.

Source: Science Alert