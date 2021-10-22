Vikings arrived in the Americas nearly 500 years before Christopher Columbus – International

Six decades ago, a couple of archaeologists discovered the remains of a settlement on the northern tip of Newfoundland and Labrador, in the Canada. The eight wooden structures on the site resemble buildings vikings gives Greenland, and archaeological artifacts found there – including a bronze pin – are definitely Nordic in style.

Scientists now believe that this location, known as L’Anse aux Meadows, was inhabited by Vikings who came from Greenland. To this day, it remains the only place conclusively identified as a Viking in the Americas outside of Greenland.

But many questions about L’Anse aux Meadows remain in the air: Who exactly prepared this? Why? And, perhaps most importantly, when was the place occupied? Discovering the age of the settlement has been a challenge – radiocarbon measurements of artifacts from L’Anse aux Meadows span the entire Viking Age, from the late 8th to the 11th century.

But in results published this Wednesday in the magazine nature, scientists have come up with what they believe are new answers to this mystery. Analyzing the impression of a rare solar storm on tree rings from the wood found at the Canadian site, scientists discovered when Nordic explorers were in Newfoundland and Labrador: the year 1021 AD, exactly 1,000 years ago.

Getting a more accurate look at when the Vikings inhabited L’Anse aux Meadows is important, said Michael Dee, a geoscientist at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and one of the study’s authors. “It was the first time the Atlantic Ocean was crossed,” he said, adding that setting exact dates helps mark a turning point in the history of human flow around the planet.

To determine when the site was occupied more accurately, Dr. Dee and his colleagues analyzed three pieces of wood collected at L’Anse aux Meadows in the 1970s. Each piece, originating from a different tree and still with its outer bark, it had been cut cleanly with a metal tool, perhaps an axe. This is indicative of the wood being cut by Vikings, said Margot Kuitems, an archaeologist at the University of Groningen and a member of the team. “Local people didn’t use metal tools,” she said.

Back at the lab, Kuitems cut a small amount of wood from each tree ring. “It was like cutting hair,” she said. “I used a scalpel, but sometimes it was too thick.” Working on these samples – each representing a year of tree growth – the team isolated the carbon within the wood, which originally came from the Earth’s atmosphere. “It’s taken up by photosynthesis,” said Dr. Dee.

The vast majority of carbon in the atmosphere is carbon 12, a stable atom with six protons and six neutrons. Only a fraction is radioactive carbon 14, also called radiocarbon. This carbon isotope is produced when cosmic rays – high-energy particles from the sun or beyond the solar system – interact with atoms in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Scientists studying cosmic rays used to think that these particles reached a relatively constant barrage, which means that the ratio of carbon 14 to carbon 12 in the atmosphere has remained largely stable over time.

But then, in 2012, researchers found two cedar trees in Japan that recorded inexplicably high levels of radiocarbon in their rings, which date from 774 to 775 AD. discoverer, Fusa Miyake, a cosmic ray physicist at the University of Nagoya in Japan. Since then, other “Miyake events” have been seen in tree ring records, but they are extremely rare. “Right now, we only have three or four in all of the last 10,000 years,” says Dee.

However, they recently discovered another “Miyake event” that occurred during the Viking Age, in AD 992-993. Trees found all over the world record an increase in carbon 14 during this period, and the wood found in L’Anse aux Meadows is unlikely to be an exception. Hoping to determine the age of the only confirmed Viking settlement in the Americas, Dr. Dee and his colleagues turned to the unlikely marriage of dendrochronology – the study of tree rings – and astrophysics. “We realized this could change the game,” said Dee.

The researchers found that all three pieces of wood exhibited a pronounced increase in radiocarbon that started 28 rings before their outer shell. Ring 28 must correspond to the year 993 AD, the team concluded. They ruled out earlier and later “Miyake events” based on the ratios of carbon 14 to carbon 12 measured in wood, which vary in known ways over the centuries.

So, with a date pinned to an interior tree ring, “all you have to do is count when you get to the end of the wood,” Dee said. All three pieces of wood analyzed by the team were cut in 1021, the researchers calculated.

Until now, estimates of when L’Anse aux Meadows was occupied were “judgments,” said Sturt Manning, an archaeologist at Cornell University and director of the Cornell Tree Ring Laboratory, who was not involved in the research. “Here is concrete evidence that goes back to a year.”

But L’Anse aux Meadows hasn’t revealed all of its secrets yet, and much remains to be discovered about its Viking inhabitants, said Mathias Nordvig, a historian specializing in ancient Norse literature and culture at the University of Colorado, Boulder, also not involved in the study. . “What was its meaning?” he asked about the place. “And where did they go from there?”