Vikings arrived in the Americas nearly 500 years before Columbus, study reveals | National Newspaper

A study published in the scientific journal Nature revealed that Vikings arrived in the Americas nearly 500 years before Christopher Columbus.

60 years ago, a couple of Norwegian explorers discovered an archaeological site called “L’ Anse aux Meadows” in the northeast of the country. Canada. There, they found traces of at least seven houses, much like the ones the Vikings made. The researchers also found many objects that were definitely Vikings, such as a bronze cufflink they used to fasten their coats.

It is the only Viking archeological site found on the American continent, today a tourist attraction. Scientists have been trying for years to understand at what point in history they inhabited this place.

The new research looked at three pieces of wood used in construction. To find out the age of a piece of wood, scientists analyze the concentration of carbon 14. It works like this: every tree while alive absorbs carbon 14 from the atmosphere. When the tree dies, the opposite happens, it loses, every year, carbon 14, in the same amount.

So if scientists figure out how much carbon 14 is left in a dead tree, they figure out when the tree was cut down.

In an interview with Jornal Nacional, Dutch geologist Michael Dee, one of those responsible for the research, says that this method is not very precise, but that a new discovery has given scientists the power to know exactly when the tree was cut, because in some moments in history, there have been rare solar storms. The explosions on the Sun increased the concentration of carbon 14 on Earth in that period.

Under the microscope, the researcher noticed that the wood showed marks of a solar storm that happened in the year 992. And the trees form a new ring per year. So the researchers determined that the tree was cut down by a Viking ax precisely in the year 1021, exactly a thousand years ago, which is when this village existed.

One hundred years before that, the Vikings colonized Iceland, a small island in the North Atlantic. Icelandic sagas written in the 13th century tell of an explorer named Leif Ericson, who would have left Iceland and found a new world.

Researchers believe it to be “L’ Anse aux Meadows”. The sagas narrate encounters with native peoples, but nobody knows how much of the fantastic narratives is myth or reality.

Studies suggest that a group of 100 people lived there for up to 13 years and then abandoned everything and moved to the Greenland.