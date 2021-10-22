Vikings were in America exactly a thousand years ago

posted on 10/21/2021 12:03 PM



(credit: ylan Kereluk from White Rock/Wikipedia )

A study published this Wednesday (10/20) points out that the Vikings were on the American continent exactly one thousand years ago. They would have landed in Canada centuries before Christopher Columbus’s trip to the Americas in 1492.

To reach this conclusion, researchers from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands analyzed the impact of cosmic radiation on wood at the archaeological site of de L’Anse aux Meadows, in the region of Newfoundland and Labrador, in the far east of Canada. The technique, still little used, allows to date precisely when the Scandinavians were there.

Evidence of the presence of Vikings in the archaeological site had already been discovered in the 1960s, such as the precise cut in the wood, which could only have been done with metal tools, which were not known by the indigenous people of that region.

The result of the analysis was published in the journal nature. Researchers cannot say how long they stayed in the New World, but that they were here in 1021 AD However, everything indicates that the Nords’ stay in America was short.

The study was only possible due to a solar storm that hit Earth in the year 993. In this type of event, trees absorb radiocarbons and are marked. The researchers then analyzed three pieces of wood found at L’Anse aux Meadows. All three have signs that they already existed in 993. After this determination, the scientists were able to determine when the tree was cut by analyzing the rings that form around the tree each year. The discovery was that they were cut in 1021.

The Vikings form a people originally from Scandinavia that lived between the 8th and 11th centuries. They are known for having made great sea expeditions to Europe.