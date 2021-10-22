Vinicius Jr. explains how he handles exaggerated criticism and explains why working until dawn helps him to live a big time

Striker is in his best phase since he arrived at Real Madrid from Flamengo

Living his best phase since arriving at Real Madrid, the attacker Vinicius Jr. is one of the hopes of Meringue to the classic next Sunday (24) against the Barcelona, at Camp Nou, by Laliga, at 11:15 am, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+. Before taking the field against the arch-rivals, the formerFlamengo spoke exclusively with the ESPN Brazil.

In his fourth season wearing the Santiago Bernabéu club jersey, Vini Jr. has played only eleven games in the current campaign, but already has expressive numbers. There are seven goals scored and three assists. And when it comes to artillery, the Brazilian had never hit the net so much since he landed in the Spanish capital.

Before going through this great phase, the 21-year-old striker had been criticized by the Real fans and also by the Spanish press for scoring few goals. Now, the praise is on the rise. And for Vini, it’s all about knowing how to balance the two.



“You have to balance everything they say. I listen a lot to people at home and at the club,” said the forward.

The former Flamengo also revealed some secrets of his routine, which consequently have helped him to fly in the current season. Among them, the athlete revealed that he works until dawn to keep in shape.

“At home I keep working. I do physiotherapy after arriving from a game at 2:00 in the morning. Also coordinated feeding”, he revealed.

Vice leader of the Spanish Championship with 17 points, Real Madrid have a direct confrontation with barça, which has two points less and currently ranks 7th. the distance to the leader real society it’s only three points at the moment.