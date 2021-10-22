Vitinho Celebrates Champions Debut One Year After Personal Drama: “Hard to Explain” | Champions League

At the age of 22, Vitinho entered the 15th minute of the second half of the 1-0 defeat of Dynamo Kiev by Barcelona , at the Camp Nou, for the Champions League. It was his debut in the most important club tournament in the world. A year ago, saying that this would happen on October 20, 2021 seemed like a distant dream.

Ex-Athletico-PR, the young man had a serious infection in his leg caused by a bacteria at the end of last year. He was in danger of death. He spent a month in the ICU and four months away from football. He returned to training in December 2020 and, in January this year, he was able to play again. Therefore, the last quarter, despite the defeat on the field, was a victory for him.

“It’s a difficult feeling to be explained in words, but I know that everything has a higher purpose, nothing is forever”, he commented.

– I managed to overcome a barrier that involved several obstacles and was able to debut in the biggest club competition in the world, which I followed on TV years ago. They were difficult stages, but they motivated me to enjoy every second on the field – said Vitinho, in statements sent to ge by his press office.

Vitinho was a reserve in the first two rounds and played for 29 minutes at the Camp Nou. Despite his inexperience, he was not intimidated. He felt gratitude.

– God had already programmed this for my life, I didn’t know, but I worked hard to conquer this moment. It’s a beautiful stadium, we play against a big club, in a big competition. It was a dream come true for me, another dream that football gave me.

Vitinho joined the Ukrainian team in the middle of this year for 6 million euros. He has played six games so far, just one as a starter. But he is patient in his adaptation and knows he has one asset: experienced coach Mircea Lucescu, who is renowned for his good relationship with Brazilians after 13 years at Shakhtar Donetsk.

– He is a coach who gives full support on a daily basis, I keep working in search of my space, respecting my teammates and learning from everyone, especially on the tactical side, which in Europe is very important. I am enjoying and being happy here in Ukraine, I want to achieve great things for the club.

After three rounds, Dynamo Kiev are the bottom of Group E with a point. On November 2, the team will host Barcelona in Ukraine. Bayern are the leader of the group, with nine points, followed by Benfica, who have four, and the Spanish team, with three. Vitinho still has hopes of qualifying.