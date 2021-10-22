Volatility causes Tesouro Direto to suspend securities trading 3 times – 10/21/2021

The Treasury Direct, the government platform on which the National Treasury bonds are traded, had trading suspended three times this Thursday (21) because of the strong fluctuation in the prices of the papers. The interruptions occurred between late morning and mid-afternoon.

Even when the platform was open for trading, only post-fixed securities adjusted by the Selic basic interest rate, the Treasury Selic, could be bought or sold. When trading was reopened with fixed rate and IPCA Treasury, at 4:41 pm, the 2031 fixed rate bond was paying 12.1%.

The National Treasury Secretariat temporarily suspends negotiations to prevent investors from closing deals with losses due to prices that do not correctly reflect the conditions of the government bond market.

According to market professionals, the most intense fluctuations in prices today were caused by the signal from the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, that the government will not respect the spending ceiling rule.

When the system was still open, preset papers were traded at record rates. At around 3:25 pm, the yield on the bond maturing in 2031 was 12.16%, up from 11.57% in the previous session, and a record value for this paper, which started to be offered at Tesouro Direto in February last year .

Rate volatility hit the prices of federal government papers in local and foreign markets. When rates rise, the prices of these bonds fall.

It is the first time that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has signaled in the same direction, saying that he will either anticipate a review of the spending ceiling or ask for a ‘waiver’, a license to spend on this temporary layer of protection. To complete, Bolsonaro also said that he will give aid to 750,000 truck drivers to compensate for the increase in diesel. As a result, the Ibovespa falls by more than 4%.

