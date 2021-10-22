Voting in Conitec for guidelines against the use of ‘Covid kit’ medicines is in the tie without a vote by Anvisa | Health

Voting on a set of guidelines on the treatment of Covid-19 patients ended in a tie in the collegiate body of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), an advisory body to the Ministry of Health.

The group met on Thursday (21) to vote on how the care of patients outside hospitals should be, and the guidelines addressed, among other points, a new stance against the so-called “Covid kit” remedies.

Four members of the Ministry of Economy resign after maneuver to make room in the spending ceiling

The result, confirmed by the g1, was initially released by CBN radio, who detailed that the result was 6 to 6, with five votes against the ministry and another by the representative of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM). In their votes, members of the ministry contradicted the opinion of the folder itself that demonstrates that the remedies are ineffective against the disease.

As the Federal Council of Medicine it created a ‘crack’ between doctors and ended up in Covid’s CPI report

The guidelines were drawn up by a group of experts who assist the Ministry of Health in analyzing medicines and technologies. The invitation to analyze the topic was made by the minister Marcelo Queiroga himself after he was told that Brazil did not have a national protocol to treat the disease.

After Queiroga’s invitation, the specialists first analyzed the use of chloroquine, azithromycin, ivermectin and other drugs without efficacy in the treatment of Covid-19 for hospitalized patients. The opinion was against the use, in hospitals, of drugs without proven efficacy against Sars-Cov-2.

After this first step, the group then went on to analyze the protocols for people who did not need hospitalization.

Against even outside hospitals

According to columnist Julia Duailibi, the same position against use was repeated in the study on how to treat Covid in an outpatient setting, that is, for people who had mild cases and who did not need to be hospitalized or hospitalized.

The contrary opinion was pointed out by members of the CPI of Covid as a reason to postpone the vote. That’s because, at the Conitec meeting held on October 6 and 7, one of the collegiate members asked for the removal of the agenda from the analysis of guidelines for outpatient treatment, arguing that new studies should be analyzed and incorporated into the group’s opinion.

At the CPI, an advisor says that the withdrawal of the study against chloroquine from the Conitec meeting was a ‘surprise’

Conitec analyzes the use of the covid kit in outpatient treatment

Now, after the tie, the report goes to public consultation. According to a note released by Anvisa, only after consultation and new voting will the document be released for final analysis.

“It is important to clarify that, regardless of the vote, the report goes to public consultation for the participation of society and subsequent voting for final deliberation”, informed Anvisa.

In a statement, Anvisa clarified that it did not have the opportunity to vote because the agency representative who accompanied the vote remotely needed to be away for a few hours to catch a flight. During this interval, the vote was taken.