Voting on ‘Covid kit’ in SUS tied in commission after split in Health and absence of Anvisa – 10/21/2021 – Balance and Health

The vote by Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technology in the SUS) on the report that does not recommend the “Covid kit” for patients suspected or diagnosed with Covid-19, undergoing outpatient treatment, ended in a tie.

At a meeting held this Thursday (21), the Ministry of Health cracked. Representatives of five secretariats voted against the opinion, that is, they tried to avoid an unfavorable manifestation by the federal government to the use of drugs that were not effective for the pandemic, such as hydroxychloroquine.

Two other areas of Health were in favor of the text. Adding the votes of other representatives, the score was 6×6.

With the tie, the opinion will be submitted to public consultation. After being consolidated, it will return to the committee’s agenda.

Of the entities, the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) was against the report. The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), CNS (National Council of Health Secretaries), Conass (National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats), Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats) were favorable.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) participated in the meeting, but did not vote. In a statement, the regulatory agency said that it was represented by its member, the general manager of Medicines, Gustavo Mendes.

According to the agency, he was in São Paulo and in transit, after completing a work schedule in the city. He informed the Conitec plenary that he would be absent from the meeting, as he would be on the return flight to Brasília and, until that moment, the voting time had not been defined.

“Upon arriving in Brasília at 2:20 pm, the representative entered the meeting platform and realized that the meeting had been completed and that the report with guidelines for outpatient treatment by Covid-19 had already been voted on. It is important to clarify that, regardless of the vote, the report goes to public consultation for the participation of society and subsequent voting for final deliberation,” he said in a statement.

The document, called “Brazilian Guidelines for Outpatient Drug Treatment of Patients with Covid-19”, contains medications such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, azithromycin and nitazoxanide.

The main objective of the guidelines is to contribute to systematize and standardize therapeutic procedures for patients with Covid-19 in the SUS. The intention is that its implementation can favor the reduction of the death rate.

The opinion of Conitec may or may not be followed by the Ministry of Health when drawing up a treatment protocol for the SUS for diseases. The document establishes margins for procedures in the public network, delimits the target audience for medicines and is taken into account in the planning of public purchases.

The opinion was drawn up based on scientific evidence and national and international guidelines on the subject, contextualized by the clinical experience of the specialists involved.

The use of drugs without proven efficacy, such as chloroquine, is publicly defended by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and was the target of Covid’s CPI, in the Senate.

In May 2020, the Ministry of Health gave in to Bolsonaro and released a document with guidance on the use of hydroxychloroquine since the first days of symptoms at Covid. The paper is not a SUS protocol, precisely because it has not passed through the sieve of Conitec, but it was a way for the government to promote the use of ineffective drugs.

​After public consultation, contributions and suggestions are organized, evaluated again at a meeting and included in Conitec’s final report.

This report is evaluated by the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Health Inputs at the Ministry of Health, Hélio Angotti Neto, for decision-making on the adoption or not of the guidelines. If interested, he can request a public hearing before his decision.

These same guidelines were removed from Conitec’s agenda at the beginning of the month. During the period, the Ministry of Health justified that the coordinator of the group of experts, which is preparing the guidelines, requested that the report be removed from the agenda for the publication of new scientific evidence of the drugs under analysis.

Carlos Carvalho, pulmonologist and study coordinator, confirmed for the sheet that he had asked for more time to review new studies that were published in September on Regen-Cov (casirivimab and imdevimab).

The doctor said that the change from this report to another, which was not voted on, was in relation to medications with monoclonal antibodies, such as Regen-Cov. The previous recommendation is not to use. Now, the suggestion is that the use of this drug be discussed again.

“The class of monoclonals now has a conditional suggestion. It is not recommended for all situations and will be defined for which patients will be used,” he said.

​He explained that, after the public consultation, the group that prepared the report will meet and absorb whatever is pertinent to present in the final document, which will be voted on by Conitec.