Was the penalty against Athletico cool? Former referees analyze

The match between Athletico-PR and Flamengo, valid for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and ended 2-2, was marked by a controversy involving a penalty scored by Lucas Fasson on Rodrigo Caio in the second-half stoppage time.

Referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira consulted the VAR after the infraction and scored the penalty for the Rio team. Forward Pedro hit and left everything the same on the scoreboard, but the move caused many questions on social networks about whether it was a foul or not.

After the result at the Arena da Baixada, Flamengo will receive the Athletico-PR at Maracanã next Wednesday (27), and will try to win a place in the Brazil Cup decision. It is noteworthy that in the competition there is no qualified goal.

unanimous decision

O UOL Sport listened to other experts to clarify the matter. For former referee Alfredo Loebeling, Luiz Flávio de Oliveira’s decision was correct.

“The referee has to mark any infraction either with one minute, or with 51, if it’s in the addition he gave. The addition was very well given.

Regarding it is a very clear penalty, there is nothing to discuss. There’s a difference when you open your arm a little to gain space, as long as it’s close to your body, something natural when you push, when you’re going to play a move,” he said, adding:

“Not opening your arm in the opponent’s face, that movement, that’s fine, Rodrigo may have appreciated it, but it’s part of the game. The foul existed and the referee has to score. If it’s one or 51 minutes, a very well-marked penalty . The penalty is crystal clear.”

In the same line of reasoning, Renato Marsiglia said that with the analysis of the VAR it was a bid that could not go unnoticed. In his view, the infraction was ‘undisputed’.

“It’s a move that with the VAR there’s no way to let it pass. Athletico-PR’s defender jumps with his arm in the direction of Flamengo’s player, hitting him in the face. Undisputed penalty”, he analyzed.

Another former referee, who declined to be identified, said that the problem was the arbitration criteria. According to him, the CBF advises that hand in the face is a fault. The former referee, however, questions the criteria used. The former referee cited as an example the possible infraction on Vitinho, in the match against Cuiabá for the Brazilian Championship. For him, a very similar move between Fluminense and Atlético-MG the penalty was scored, in the match between Flamengo and Cuiabá, no.