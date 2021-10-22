Web is taken by surprise with Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Van Damme meeting

The web was taken by surprise with another random walk by the “witch” Ronaldinho Gaucho. This time, the former Brazilian player had a meeting with the star Jean-Claude Van Damme in Paris, France.

The retired athlete was in town to be honored by PSG, his former club. With that, Ronaldinho took the opportunity to have dinner with Van Damme.

Many don’t know, but the two have a working relationship. Ronaldinho and the Belgian star even made a film together.

“Great time in Paris with Ronaldinho”, wrote Van Damme on Instagram, showing the meeting.

Ronaldinho also showed a photo and developed a photo. The two never met on the set of Kickboxer: The Retaliation.

The fans in turn made some jokes, but also noticed the happiness of those involved in the meeting.

Check out the posts and fan reactions below.

Film by Ronaldinho Gaucho and Van Damme

In a Van Damme project as a screenwriter, Ronaldinho made a cameo. The Brazilian was in Kickboxer: A Retaliação, 2018.

The film follows fighter Kurt Sloane, who is sedated after winning a showdown in Las Vegas and dumped in a Bangkok prison. To stay alive and get out of there, he’ll have to be champion of a deadly tournament worth a million dollars.

The protagonist of this Van Damme film is Alain Moussi. The film also has several guest appearances in addition to Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

Boxer Mike Tyson and Brazilian MMA fighter Wanderlei Silva act in the film. Besides them, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, the Mountain of Game of Thrones, also appears.

Kickboxer: A Retaliação, by Van Damme and with Ronaldinho Gaucho, can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.