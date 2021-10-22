Weverton praises a single final at Libertadores and says there is no favorite in Palmeiras x Flamengo: “A lot will happen”

Goalkeeper is one of the main names in Verdão this season, being called up frequently by coach Tite for the Brazilian team.

After winning two matches in a row by the Brazilian championship, in front of Internacional and Ceará, the palm trees had some peace to work with this week. The team returns to the field next Monday (25), against Sport, and has, in approximately a month, the most anticipated game of the season: the Copa Libertadores final against Flamengo, in Montevideo.

The decision was one of the themes of the interview that Weverton granted the Gazeta Esportiva program on TV Gazeta: “By the end, a lot of water will pass under the bridge, a lot will happen. What teams are playing today does not mean they will play in a month or so. So, we have to forget about the final and focus on the Brazilian Nationals, our goal now. When decision week comes, we’ll totally focus on it, so that everything goes well”.

The price of tickets, the cheapest of which is R$1,100, was criticized by the goalkeeper: “We feel sad, because at a time like this, there are fans who have more conditions and those who have less conditions. Who is worth more? Both are worth the same, and sometimes those who are not in such condition don’t have the opportunity to see his team participate in an important moment. But that decision is not up to us, we have to respect and understand”.

Asked if he prefers the final in one or two games, Weverton was assertive: “I personally think this format is better (single ending), it’s more exciting to have one match. You leave home and you know that it will be decided there, one will only keep the cup. If we could choose, we wanted the final to be in Brazil, but that was already decided six, seven months ago”.

Weverton is considered the main goalkeeper in Brazilian football today, fighting on an equal footing with Alisson and Ederson for ownership in the Brazilian team. In September, in the matches against Chile and Peru, for the qualifiers, the shirt 21 of Palmeiras had the opportunity to start, and did not concede any goals.

