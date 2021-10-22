Weverton says Abel Ferreira is ‘misinterpreted’

Goalkeeper Weverton, from Palmeiras, came to the defense of coach Abel Ferreira, the target of several criticisms for his statements in interviews. For the player, the Portuguese coach is “misinterpreted”.

“Abel makes it very clear how much he defends Palmeiras, the players and how much he wants the good of the athletes. He only wants the good for Palmeiras and the players and sometimes he is misunderstood. He talks a lot, is very sincere , he always speaks what he thinks and is often misinterpreted,” he said in an interview with TV Gazeta.

“When we say what we think, people don’t always understand what we want to express. That’s Abel, a guy who likes to win every game, every moment. We know it very well and know what the goal is of him when he speaks,” he added.

Weverton also spoke about the expectation for the Libertadores final, but highlighted that at the moment Palmeiras’ focus is on the Brazilian Championship.

“We are now working to improve within the Brazilian Championship, to get that confidence back. We are coming from two straight victories, this is important. The game flows, the things we propose to do come out better when you work in an environment of victories and automatically you are preparing yourself for the big goal that everyone knows what it is. You, of course, end up preparing yourself, already thinking about a decision, seeing our opponent playing, but there is still a lot to happen. Our focus is on the Brazilian Championship,” he said.

The next commitment of Palmeiras is against Sport, at 21:30 (GMT) this Monday.