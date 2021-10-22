When does the movie open on HBO Max?

The sci-fi epic Duna is in theaters but will premiere soon on streaming

The film Dune, in Denis Villeneuve (The Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), is playing in movie theaters, but due to the pandemic and the sanitary and economic crisis in the country, part of the public wants to know when the production will reach the HBO Max, streaming that houses the works of Warner Bros.

The Dune plot features Paul Atreides, a young man whose important family runs the desert planet of Arrakis, also known as Dune. star Timothee Chalamet in the lead role, Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson as the protagonist’s parents, in addition to Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem in supporting roles.

When does Duna arrive at HBO Max?

Currently, in Brazil, all Warner Bros. releases. in theaters debut on HBO Max approximately 35 days after the theater release. Dune it shouldn’t be different, which means that the movie comes to streaming on the day November 26th.

It is noteworthy, however, that this is not an official date made available by HBO Max, as streaming usually announces the arrival of releases a few days in advance.

In the United States, the film’s main market, Dune premiered simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max as part of the plan for WarnerMedia announced late last year. The idea was not well received by the director of Dune, Denis Villeneuve, who openly criticized the studio’s decision.

Per hour, Dune is available in Brazilian movie theaters, but if you want to check out the movie when it premieres on HBO Max and hasn’t signed up for the streaming yet, just visit the platform’s website.

