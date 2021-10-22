Who leaves The Farm 13? Poll shows Lary and Bill most threatened; see partial · TV news

On the farm of A Fazenda 2021, Laryssa Bottino is the one with the most chances of being eliminated in the dispute against Gui Araujo and Valentina Francavilla. Part of the polls indicates that the participant of the Vacation with the Ex and the digital influencer friend are the ones who have the least support from the audience of the reality show on Record.

The research of the TV news has more than 52 thousand participations. Of the voters, only 13.64% want Lary to continue in the race for R$1.5 million. Anitta’s ex is chosen by 33.70% of people, while the stage assistant appears as the favorite: 52.66% of the preference to stay in the game.

At UOL poll , which has more than 17 thousand votes, the situation is similar: the influencer is also the usher, with 17.42% of the votes, but with a smaller difference for Gui, who has 30.71%. Valentina has 51.88%.

Polls only indicate a trend on the part of the audience. The result of the poll on the fifth farm has no scientific value or influence on the Record’s official website.

Gui Araujo and Laryssa lost the Farmer’s Test to Bil Araújo. Valentina did not participate in the activity because she had been banned on the formation night of the farm.

“I don’t have a speech ready, 30 seconds won’t sum up what I’m living in this month and a half here. I want to send a kiss to my family, let’s all vote. Next week is my birthday and I want to make my pagoda here”, he said. Anitta’s ex.

“Hi, Brazil. Before entering here I was very judged and it’s been good to show who I am, but I think I had little time to show and I want to ask for votes to show more. Sit down, let’s stay,” said Laryssa.

“Beautiful Valenatics, my loves, I’m here 100% because of you and I depend 100% on you to continue. I was a little quieter in the first days, but I really want to stay here. Stay Valen!”, summarized the former assistant of stage of the Mouse Program.

