Who takes it? Men’s Superliga starts with new strengths and favorites | volleyball

Between changes and definitions, an open path. Two-time Superliga champion, Taubaté saw his project move to Natal. It lost stars such as Bruninho, Lucão and Douglas Souza, and gave space for the new Superliga season to present itself even more balanced. Starting this Saturday, new and old forces promise to fight until the end for the title of the competition.

The Men’s Superliga starts this Saturday. Cruzeiro opens the dispute against São José dos Campos, at 7 pm, broadcast on SporTV2. Soon after, at 9:30 pm, Campinas faces Sesi-SP in another game.

+ Check out the complete Men’s Superliga table

1 of 3 Favorites Male Superliga — Photo: Infographics Men’s Superliga Favorites — Photo: Infographics

By losing investment and support from the city of São Paulo, the project that had taken root in Taubaté found shelter in Natal. The cast, despite having lost important names, still shows credentials to fight again for the top. Also under the command of Argentine Carlos Weber, names of the national team, such as Thales and Felipe Roque, will be joined by experienced players, such as Riad and Murilo Radke.

– Claiming anything at this point is too premature. But our plan is to look for a place in the playoffs and then fight for a place in the top four in the competition. The group has evolved a lot in training and has to achieve this goal – said the libero Thales, who was at the Olympics in Tokyo with the selection.

Nalbert talks about the return of the Men’s Superliga

Some rivals, however, see the change as a chance to regain the top. The biggest Superliga champion, Cruzeiro is trying to get the title for the seventh time. For that, he will count on Wallace’s return. One of the pillars of the club’s most victorious phase, the opposite will lead the team alongside names like Cachopa and López and with an old teammate as coach, ex-pointer Filipe.

2 of 3 Wallace on his return to Cruzeiro — Photo: Publicity Wallace on his return to Cruzeiro — Photo: Publicity

– I think that, before I left, everyone always put Cruzeiro as the main team. Today, I think it’s pretty open. There are Minas, Campinas and Guarulhos, who played in the final of São Paulo, Natal, which was Taubaté. The game is wide open. Whoever better supports this pressure, this direct fight, has great chances of being Superliga champion. I think we have a team that will be a lot of work – said Wallace.

In line for a title after years of good seasons, Campinas showed strength by winning the Campeonato Paulista. The team invested heavily and has players such as Olympic champions Lucão and Evandro. In addition, he bets on young people like Gabriel Vacari and Adriano, revelation of the last Superliga, when he defended Itapetininga.

– I try not to think too much ahead. I try to keep learning more each day. I know that, when I need it, they will help me. And whenever I can, I will help. All this exchange, this trust, all this makes me trust a lot. I think there are always some favorites, but this Superleague is open to everything. We will always give our best. And together we will achieve a lot.

3 of 3 Vôlei Campinas x Guarulhos, men’s final from São Paulo — Photo: Pedro Teixeira/ Publicity Volei Renata Vôlei Campinas vs. Guarulhos, men’s final from São Paulo — Photo: Pedro Teixeira/ Disclosure Vôlei Renata

Another team that appears strong is Minas. Finalist last season, the Belo Horizonte club kept most of its main players, such as William, Maique and Honorato, and reinforced itself with central Maurício Souza and the opposite Leandro Vissotto.

– Our focus is the Superliga. We will build a winning team through training so that we can reach the finals and win the title we hope for – said coach Nery Tambeiro.