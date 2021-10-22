Who was Halyna Hutchins, director of photography killed by Alec Baldwin in a set accident

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins, who was accidentally killed by actor and producer Alec Baldwin this past Thursday (21), was 42 years old and was born in Ukraine. According to her professional website, she grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. She studied journalism at the National University of Kiev, in her country, and cinema, in Los Angeles, USA. Hutchins even worked as an investigative journalist in documentary productions in Europe.

She has been a director of photography since 2012 and has worked on many small and medium-sized productions throughout her career, such as short films, TV and film productions in positions such as filmmaker, director of photography, director, cameraman and even actress. She served as director of photography on ‘Archenemy’ (2020), ‘Blindfire’ (2020) and ‘The Mad Hatter’ (2021). His most famous work was ‘A Luv Tale: The Series’, shown at BET+ between 2018 and 2021, and ‘Rust’ would be his gateway to major productions.

In his latest Instagram post, Hutchins shared a video riding behind the scenes of ‘Rust’. The caption read: “One of the advantages of shooting an Wild West movie is being able to ride a horse on your day off.”

Instagram will load in the frontend.

understand the case

The director died this Thursday (21) during the shooting of the film ‘Rust’, in New Mexico (USA). According to information from the local police, actor and producer Alec Baldwin fired a scenic firearm. The film’s director Joel Souza, 48, was injured.

Also according to police authorities, the scene contemplated the use of a support pistol when it was fired. “We are trying to determine what type of projectile was used in the firearm,” said a local police representative.

Hutchins was transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. In the plot of the Western, Baldwin brings a thug to life and was shooting a scene in which he was unloading a blank weapon when the accident happened.

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence