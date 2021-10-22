Why Radamés celebrated Brasiliense’s classification with his butt out – 10/22/2021

Brasiliense qualified for the quarter finals of the Copa Verde after beating Cuiabá on penalties by 7 to 6. After the result, the players from the Distrito Federal team went out of their way and what caught the most attention was the celebration of Radamés, formerly Fluminense, who currently plays for Jacare.

After Goduxo converted the penalty that classified Brasiliense for the next phase of the competition, the experienced midfielder completely pulled up his shorts, leaving only part of his underwear showing and making his teammates laugh. In audio obtained by UOL Sport, Radamés explains that the unusual situation happened because of a promise with a teammate.

“The celebration was a promise. I had already done that against Remo in the Green Cup final this year, when we were champions. And at the time of penalties, Preto (the team’s defender) said that if we won on penalties, he I was walking from the stadium to the hotel, and I said I was going to run naked again, just like against Remo. We won and I had to keep my promise, right?”, said the player.

And it really isn’t the first time that Radames has appeared with the G-string. In the 2020 Copa Verde, where Brasiliense beat Remo on penalties by 5-4 and won the title, it is possible to see the defensive midfielder running from side to side with his shorts raised, as well as in the triumph against Cuiabá.

Radamés also made the “dental shorts” in winning the Green Cup last season Image: Reproduction/YoutubeBrasiliense

The next challenge for the Federal District team in the competition is against Nova Mutum, a team from Mato Grosso. If a new promise happens, the “G-string” of Radames may appear once more.