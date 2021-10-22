Will Bolsa Família receive the 13th salary in 2021?

Those enrolled in Bolsa Família received the 13th salary in 2019, which was a campaign promise from President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), however, the payment was made only that year.

13th salary of Bolsa Família

The value of the 13th salary for those enrolled in Bolsa Família that year was equivalent to the value of the traditional installment. The Christmas bonus being released for this year, the form of payment would be the same system as in 2019.

To fulfill a campaign promise, Bolsonaro issued a Provisional Measure (MP) that allowed the payment of the 13th salary for those enrolled in Bolsa Família. But, the MP only allowed the Christmas bonus that year. The promise cost public coffers in 2019, R$ 2.5 billion.

Will the Christmas bonus be paid this year?

Let’s be honest, the government does not intend to pay the 13th salary to those enrolled in Bolsa Família, which in December should have already been replaced by Auxílio Brasil.

What the government is promising is an average value of R$400 for the new income transfer program.

In 2020, the president also did not release the 13th salary for those enrolled in Bolsa Família, as due to the new coronavirus pandemic, he had to control public spending. The MP edited by Bolsonaro in 2019 was valid until October of the following year.

Brazil Aid

For Auxílio Brasil to take effect from November, the government plans a maneuver to circumvent the spending ceiling, so that the new income transfer program has an average value of R$400 by the end of 2022.

It is in the government’s plans to release an amount of R$ 40 billion that will violate the austerity rule, that is, it will break the spending ceiling.