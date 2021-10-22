William Bonner ends marriage and returns with Fátima Bernardes

Top Stories

Psychics love to predict the future of the famous and many of these predictions are really shocking. As is the case of the Tarologist Val Couto. Recently, Val predicted that William Bonner and Fatima Bernardes they would end up resuming the marriage. It is worth remembering that the news anchor of Jornal Nacional has been married to physiotherapist Natasha Dantas since 2018.

”I see that William Bonner’s relationship with Natasha Dantas will end, the marriage will go through difficult times and will come to an end, the year 2022 will be very good for William”, said the tarolog.

Fátima, on the other hand, has been with federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha for three years, but according to Couto, she and the politician will follow the same path as Bonner and Dantas, which will make the former comrades get closer. Another important omen in the famous woman’s life is that she may not present the Encounter next year.

‘‘The same will happen with Fátima Bernardes, she will separate from Túlio Gadêlha. In 2022 I see that there will be a reconciliation between Fatima and William, they were supposed to return in 2021, but I saw that something on the spiritual side hindered this return between them. As of next year, a cycle in the presenter’s life ends and I see that she may not present the Meeting”, evaluated the seer.

William Bonner plans to retire and Fátima Bernardes undergoes complicated surgery

William Bonner recently admitted that he intends to leave the command of Jornal Nacional to rest. When asked how he sees the news 10 years from now, he sincerely replied: ”I will definitely see it from home because I don’t intend to be that old presenting JN. I will be 67 years old. Guys, the uncle has to rest too. Let’s go slowly, right?”, he said, laughing.

Already Fátima Bernardes underwent shoulder surgery last week. Who gave the greatest support in this delicate moment was the boyfriend, federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha. When the presenter would go through the surgery, he insisted on accompanying his beloved and giving that little strength and showing that the two squandered love and companionship. She is on sick leave from the presentation of the Encontro program.

