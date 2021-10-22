Willian publishes photo during treatment at Corinthians: “We are still recovering” | corinthians

Corinthians embezzled in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, midfielder Willian published this Thursday a photo on his social networks carrying out a recovery work at CT Joaquim Grava.

Delivered to the physiotherapy department, the player wrote that he is still “in recovery” and showed the company of physiotherapist Caio Mello. The player will be out of combat for about five weeks.

The first game as embezzlement was in the 1-0 defeat by São Paulo, last Monday, at Morumbi. Willian had felt pain in the draw against Bragantino, then suffered a muscle edema in the game against Bahia and ended up withdrawing from the match against Sport.

Back against Flu, he spent less than ten minutes on the field until he suffered a new injury in the same left thigh.

1 of 2 Willian and physiotherapist Caio Mello at Corinthians CT — Photo: Reproduction Willian and physiotherapist Caio Mello at Corinthians CT — Photo: Reproduction

According to the medical department of Timão, it is a different injury and in another place on the thigh, unrelated to the edema suffered against Bahia.

Read too

+ See how was training this Thursday

+ List shows favorites for trades

A Corinthians coach, Sylvinho defended the medical, physical and physiological departments on Monday. He denied that anyone had made a mistake, believing it was all a fatality:

– Willian had been out of the country for 15 years. We are very carefully handling everything. In Bragança, on the return of the second half, he complains of a little pain in the posterior after five minutes and after 10 or 12 we took it off. We had a magnifying glass over all the athletes, especially the ones who arrived, because they come from different backgrounds. He went back to playing against Bahia and, in the meantime, he had some discomfort again and we decided to take him away. We decided together that he would not travel to Recife.

– On our return, it was already released. He trains on Monday, a good training, with athletes who had not played against Sport. On Tuesday, the eve of the game, he trains well, with less intensity. He felt good and we understood that he could and should play. The athlete feels an injury, and we are all upset. I don’t use that word “guilty”, since the entire department is aligned and taking care of the athletes as best they can. Once the athlete goes to the field, including training, there are risks. We try to minimize and work better and better.

At first, Willian defrauds Corinthians for at least five games. The other matches in which he will be low are against Internacional (24/10), Chapecoense (30/10), Fortaleza (6/11) and Atlético-MG (still undated, for round 31). There is, however, an understanding that he can lose more games.

The time announced by the club (four to five weeks) will be for the wound to heal. In other words, to return to play, it may take even longer, as it will go through the physical transition. The Brasileirão-2021 will have the last round on December 5th.

+ See the Brasileirão table

A Voz da Torcida – Bald: “The world may fall, but Corinthians won’t come out of 4-1-4-1”

What does the Corinthians DM say?

Corinthians medical consultant, Joaquim Grava told the ge that Willian’s problem is not related to the muscular edema he had against Bahia, when he had to be substituted. It is, therefore, a new injury.

– He had a small swelling in his thigh, we had a treatment, we took him out of the game against Sport, he trained on Monday, Tuesday, everything normal, started and everything. And on Wednesday he had a game injury, which we now consider Grade 2, in another location. It was another injury. It’s not common, but one is not related to the other.. He didn’t have any more of the other injury, so much so that he went into the game. There was no mistake – guaranteed the doctor.

+ Read more news about Corinthians

Watch the best moments of the game: