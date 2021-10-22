Windows 11: How to install Android apps on PC without entering the Insider program

Windows 11 was presented by Microsoft with great differences in design and should receive one more soon: support for Android applications. This functionality is only officially available to Windows Insiders in the Beta channel, but XDA Developers has already figured out a way to enable this capability on any computer with the new system.





First you need to install the Windows Subsystem app for Android, as it is only officially available to Beta Channel testers, let’s download the app via the Store.Rg channel, which extracts installation files from the Microsoft Store manually. Click the link below to access it, enter the ProductId “9P3395VX91NR” in the search field and press Enter after setting the search to ProductId and Slow.





In the list of available files find the file with the extension “.msixbundle” which is approximately 1.21GB in size. Click on its name to download it. This is the Windows Subsystem installer for Android. Now let’s install Windows Subsystem for Android on the computer. To do this, follow these steps: Right click on the Start Menu and go to Windows Terminal (Administrator); When Windows PowerShell opens, type (or paste) the following command into it followed by the location where the Windows Subsystem for Android installation file is installed: Add-AppxPackage -Path “Example path for Windows Subsystem installer for Android”

Press Enter and wait for the installation which may take a few minutes depending on your computer. Once completed, the Windows Subsystem for Android should appear in the Start Menu as an application.





Just open the Windows Subsystem for Android and click the button to open the Files app. The first startup may take a few minutes. In our tests, it was necessary to activate the Virtual Machine Platform, for this go to: Settings > Applications > Optional Features > (scroll to the bottom of the list) > More Windows features After the first launch, the Amazon Appstore app will be added to the system. Open it and login. Applications can be obtained from it.





However, in our tests the Amazon Appstore displayed a warning saying it is not available in Brazil, so just perform the following procedure to install apps via APK file: Download the apk file of the app you want to install; Open Windows Subsystem for Android and enable Developer Mode (allow Firewall access).





Tap Copy to IP Address within Subsystem and open Windows Terminal. In it type the following command with the IP Address of the Android Subsystem: adb connect “Your IP address here”

Once connected, just type the following command with the path of the location where the application’s APK file is stored on your computer: adb install “APK file path”

Once installed, the application will appear like any other on the Windows Start Menu, just tap on it to open it. In our tests, Android apps still take some time to initialize, as the system uses emulation, we expect the Windows Subsystem for Android performance to improve as the tests progress.