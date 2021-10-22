With 264 films, Mostra Internacional de Cinema occupies 15 rooms in São Paulo – Cultura

THE São Paulo International Film Festival is different in its 45th edition, which will be half virtual, half face-to-face. Even the opening, which took place this Wednesday night, 20, had a new format: instead of a single film screening in one place, for guests, there were ten different programs, which served as a tip for the public.

Like, for example, the horror Last night in Soho, by Edgar Wright, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and shown out of competition at the Venice Film Festival last month. Also Bergman Island, by Mia Hansen-Løve, who participated in the Cannes competition, and Compartment No. 6, by Juho Kuosmanen, winner of the Grand Jury Prize at Cannes. Another highlight was the shorts program, with the human voice, by Pedro Almodóvar, At night, by Tsai Ming-liang, and The act, by Barbara Paz.

Well-known filmmakers are present, such as Wes Anderson, represented by The French Chronicle, who played for the Palme d’Or, and the Iranian Asghar Farhadi, with A hero, the other winner of the Grand Jury Prize at Cannes. The list is completed with The box, by Lorenzo Vigas, who participated in the competition in Venice, Wheel of Fortune, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, winner of the Grand Jury Prize in Berlin, Bad Luck in Sex or Accidental Porn, by Radu Jude, Golden Bear in Berlin, and Blue Moon, by Alina Grigore, Golden Shell in San Sebastián.

The films show that Mostra has not lost its strength, bringing productions that have been featured in the main international festivals.

Bad Luck in Sex or Accidental Porn talks about a current theme – a teacher makes an intimate recording that ends up on the internet, causing problems with the school and the students’ parents. Clearly, she’s an easier target for being a woman. Romanian director Radu Jude has decided not to hide having filmed during the pandemic, and everyone wears a mask. Blue Moon also comes from Romania and deals with women suffocated in a sexist society. In this case, Irina (Ioana Chitu) wants to leave the small village where the family has a hotel and study in Bucharest, but she faces pressure from her cousins, uncles and father, who want to rule her.

Wheel of Fortune, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, brings three stories starring women facing chance, fate and choices. In your new drama, A heroAsghar Farhadi is also about choices: Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is temporarily released from prison, where he is due to a debt. He gets a chance to use the money found in a purse to partially pay off his debt and leave jail, but ends up deciding to give it back. Rahim becomes a hero, but everything gets complicated.

The 45th Mostra also exhibits Cannes awardees, such as Titane, by Julia Ducournau, winner of the Palme d’Or, Annette, by Leos Carax, best direction, and Memory, by Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Jury Prize. Titan and Memory they are chosen by France and Colombia as their representatives in the fight for a place in the competition for the Oscar for an international film. The selected from Brazil, private desert, by Aly Muritiba, can also be seen during the event, which ends on the 3rd.

Mostra has 156 of the 264 titles available on the platforms Mostra Play (with paid tickets), Sesc Digital and Itaú Cultural Play, both free. But it also reoccupies the city’s cinemas, with face-to-face sessions in 15 rooms.

New highlights

Titan

French director Julia Ducournau won the Palme d’Or for this mix of horror and science fiction about the reunion of a father and his son after 10 years.

The French Chronicle

Wes Anderson gathers his favorite actors to play a group of journalists in France.

Peter’s Journey

In 1831, Pedro (Cauã Reymond), former emperor of Brazil, returns to Europe to face his brother who usurped his kingdom. Directed by Laís Bodanzky.

Ahed’s Knee

Winner of the Cannes Jury Prize, he tells of an Israeli filmmaker struggling against the end of freedom and the death of a mother.