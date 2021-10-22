With a sprained ankle, Gabigol defrauds Flamengo against Fluminense | Venetian Column



GabigolPhoto: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

Of evils the worst! After evaluation by the Medical Department of Flamengo, the club disclosed that Gabigol suffered a sprain in his right ankle, in the match against Athletico-PR, and the striker is out of the derby against Fluminense, this Saturday, at 7pm, at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão .

As usual, the club did not announce a deadline for Gabigol’s return, but the shirt 9 red-black is in doubt for the confrontation with Hurricane on Wednesday, for the return game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

In addition to Gabigol, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and David Luiz also should not go to the field against Fluminense. The Uruguayan, who has not been to the field since he started treatment, is the one who is farthest away from returning. The midfielder is prepared for the game on the 30th, in the “decision” with Atlético-MG, for the Brazilian.

The same is being done with David Luiz. As he has already started the transition work and cannot play for the Copa do Brasil because he is not registered, the club is preparing him to return against Galo. As for Bruno Henrique, the commission’s idea is to put him on Wednesday, against Athletico-PR.

Filipe Luís, suspended, is out of the derby against Fluminense and should be replaced by Renê. Coach Renato Gaúcho has Thursday and Friday to prepare the team for the match against Tricolor.