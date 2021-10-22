With an eye on the 2022 Elections, CNN Brasil tries to remove Andréia Sadi from Globo · TV News

With a desire to beef up their prime-time schedule for coverage of next year’s presidential elections, CNN Brasil wants to hire Andréia Sadi , one of the main names in Globo’s political coverage today. It is the second time that Rubens Menin’s TV has tried to take the 34-year-old journalist.

O TV news he found out that the channel’s proposal is to put Andréia in a format very much like her, with a lot of live news and backstage information, in the most popular band on the grid. The survey is still initial, and the two parties have not discussed further details.

The idea of ​​hiring Andréia Sadi was Renata Affonso, CEO of CNN Brasil, who is still trying to put her face in the news channel’s programming. Renata is committed and is also studying other names that could strengthen the analysis and draw public attention to next year’s elections. They will be sought after, just as Andréia was.

Globo sees Andréia Sadi as someone to explore a lot in 2022. Some projects were offered to her for electoral coverage and are being discussed. One of them is the continuation of the Em Foco interview program, in which the journalist receives big names in national politics.

Andréia is at the end of her maternity leave, but returns to work at GloboNews next Monday (25) after six months away. She had twins João and Pedro, the result of her relationship with SporTV presenter André Rizek.

In 2019, CNN Brasil wanted Andréia Sadi to be one of its main stars. At that time, she thanked her for the interest, but said she was very happy at Grupo Globo, where she works since 2015.

Sought to comment on the subject in the column, CNN Brasil did not respond to the contact until closing. If you do, the report will be updated.