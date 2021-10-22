With few people vaccinated, Eastern Europe experiences new peak of Covid-19 pandemic | World

An new wave of Covid-19 spreads across Europe, especially in Central and Eastern countries, where immunization rates remain lower. The rise in cases in several countries is causing governments to re-impose restrictions and leaving the rest of the continent on alert.

Russia, which has been recording record days in the number of deaths from the coronavirus, has now decreed a week-long holiday to try to stem the disease’s spread.

On Wednesday (20), President Vladimir Putin announced that the days between October 30 and November 7 will not be considered working days, forcing workers to stay at home, although wages are maintained. Regions may extend the decree depending on local situations.

This Thursday, the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, in turn, announced that the Russian capital will again impose a full quarantine between October 28 and November 7, with only supermarkets and pharmacies being able to function.

On Tuesday, Sobyanin had already stated that citizens over the age of 60 who were not vaccinated will have to stay at home for four months. The mayor’s office is also reported to be trying to force shopping malls to link their security cameras to a centralized facial recognition system that would allow authorities to enforce the wearing of masks in public, the newspaper Kommersant reported.

Russia, which has boasted that it has developed one of the world’s first Covid-19 vaccines, has failed to persuade much of the population to get immunized. In Sputnik V’s country, only 32.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the website Our World in Data.

WHO says it continues to evaluate the Sputnik V vaccine

Not only Russia faces resistance from the population to the vaccine, but also other Eastern European countries. In the European Union, the member states with the lowest immunization rates are in the region, such as Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Poland, Latvia and Estonia.

Shopping in Riga, Latvia, emptied on Thursday (21) due to country lockdown to contain new wave of coronavirus — Photo: Janis Laizans/Reuters

With one of the highest infection rates in the world today, Latvia decreed a new lockdown of at least four weeks, with schools, shops and restaurants closed.

About a third of the population of Latvia speaks Russian. A study by research firm SKDS found that only 46% of this group was vaccinated, compared to 62% of ethnic Latvians.

already the Ukraine, Where only 16% of the population is vaccinated, recorded a record 538 deaths and 15,579 newly infected on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 61,000 people have officially died from the coronavirus in the country.

The nation of 45 million inhabitants is proportionally one of the most recorded deaths by Covid-19 in Europe. Therefore, the government of Kiev decided to re-enact restrictions on public events and concert halls.

Hospital in Bucharest, Romania, packed with Covid-19 patients on Tuesday (19) — Photo: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

At Romania, funeral homes are running out of coffins. In the country, which had the highest per capita mortality rate in the world this week, a person dies from Covid-19 every five minutes. Only 36% of Romanian adults are vaccinated, compared to 74% for the European Union average.

“Families have buried up to four people in two weeks, and that’s not easy,” said the owner of a funeral home in the town of Ploiesti. The businessman said he was struggling to obtain enough coffins to meet demand.

“I recommend everyone to get vaccinated, otherwise they’ll end up in our hands.”

Andi Nodit, manager of the Bagdasar-Arseni clinical emergency hospital in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, said “the size and gravity of the situation is beyond what any words can express.” According to him, this fourth wave of Covid-19 hits the country “like an iceberg”, while the previous waves were “a snowman”.

Hospital attends Covid-19 patient in Sofia, Bulgaria, October 15 photo — Photo: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

THE Bulgaria it’s the country in the European Union with the lowest rate of immunization: only 23.9% of the population has the complete vaccination schedule. On Tuesday, the country registered nearly 5,000 new infections in 24 hours, the highest number since March. In addition, 214 people died from Covid-19 in a single day.

Therefore, the government banned access to closed public spaces this week for those who do not present proof of vaccination, a negative test or proof of recovery from the illness. Schools in areas with high infection rates will have to resume teaching online.

The Minister of Health of Poland he said on Wednesday that “drastic measures” may be needed to stem a sudden rise in infections in the country, although no new blockade is being considered.

Faced with the doubling of the number of new cases in 24 hours, he proposed that the police start to fine themselves instead of “simply reprimanding citizens who do not comply with the restrictions”. THE Poland’s vaccination campaign has been stagnant for a few months and only 52% of Poles have the full vaccination schedule.

THE Czech republic it also registered a sharp increase in the number of infected, with 3,246 new infections in 24 hours on Tuesday, representing more than double the daily cases last week and the highest number since April.

To contain the spread of the disease, the government reintroduced restrictive measures, such as the mandatory use of masks in workplaces and schools.

Covid-19 Vaccination in Belgrade, Serbia, October 15 photo — Photo: Marko Djurica/Reuters

THE Serbia, where only about half of the population has been immunized, will require health passes for access to closed places, such as restaurants, bars and clubs.

in the neighbor Croatia, coronavirus infections are on the rise, with more than 3,000 new cases in 24 hours—an increase of 1,000 new cases per day from last week’s average.

The country has a vaccination rate of around 50% of the adult population. According to the local press, people started, on Wednesday, the queuing up at vaccination sites in the capital, Zagreb, after the increase in cases is announced.

See below for the situation in Western European countries where Covid is also a concern

British Health Minister Sajid Javid stands next to UK coronavirus number panel on Wednesday (20) — Photo: Toby Melville/Pool/Reuters

In the UK, where vaccination rates are high, the new outbreak is focused on unimmunized young people under the age of 20. However, they are spreading the virus among parents, severely increasing hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, there were 223 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, the highest daily number since March.

The executive director of the NHS Confederation, Matthew Taylor, on Wednesday called on the British government to reinstate restrictions amid the continued increase in cases and consequent pressure on hospitals on the eve of winter.

Another country in Western Europe experiencing the resurgence of Covid-19 is the Netherlands, which registered a 44% increase in the number of new infections compared to last week.