With Messias and without Vina, delegation from Ceará embarks for Caxias do Sul

With no time to mourn the loss to Palmeiras, the Ceará squad re-appeared this Thursday morning, 21, and in the early afternoon they went to Caxias do Sul, where Saturday, 23, they face Juventude, for the 28th round of the Series A of the Brazilian.

The game against Papo turned into a direct confrontation, as the Jaconero team opens the relegation zone and is exactly three points behind Grandpa. As the climate in Caxias do Sul is totally different from that of Fortaleza, the Alvinegra delegation traveled much earlier to adapt.

Before boarding, the starters against Ceará in Wednesday’s game did regenerative work in the gym, while the reserves went into the field for light training.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Midfielder Vina was not part of the delegation. He took the third yellow card in the match against Palmeiras and is suspended. Defender Messias, who was on the bench in the previous duel and raised doubts about some condition of wear, followed with the group, as did Jael, who needed stitches on his forehead after being hit by a Verdão player on the field.

About the subject

The arrival in Caxias do Sul is scheduled for 18:55 this Thursday, 21. The team already has training scheduled for Friday, 22, at 16:00, at the CT of Caxias. The game between Vovô and Ju is scheduled for the Alfredo Jaconi stadium, Saturday, at 17:00.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags