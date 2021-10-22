With no audience at home, president of Atlético-CE supports fans for Campinense: “I wouldn’t steal the moment” | brazilian series d

Atlético-CE welcomes Campinense this Saturday (23), at 15:00, in the first game of the semifinal of the Brazilian Series D. The game in Domingão, in Horizonte, will not have an audience. But the president of the club, Maria Vieira, commented that it was agreed for the public to be present at the opponent’s home.
– Football in my understanding is a space for human transformation. I keep imagining the fans of Campinense, the pride and joy of having their team in this moment of achievement. I wouldn’t steal that moment from them. I’m talking about northeastern football, my northeastern nation, my northeastern heart, and the sharing of joy is priceless.
Campinense and Atlético-CE face off in the return game on the 31st of this month, at Amigão, at 4 pm. Government increased public limit in Almeidão and Amigão to 30% of capacity. Maria Vieira complete.
Maria Vieira, president of Atlético-CE — Photo: Personal Archive
– Here I’ve already moved up a team to the state’s Serie A (in partnership with Crato in 2020) to play against Atlético, I do this without any fear of damaging my shield, because on the field they play 11 against 11. And we must respect this duel on the field and the good relations off it. I hope the fans of Campinense receive my team understanding that in addition to a team there are several families at home waiting for their spouses, parents, children and friends to come back well.