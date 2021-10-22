With six months of back wages, Cruzeiro employees announce strike

With six months of back wages, employees of the headquarters of Cruzeiro will go on strike from this Saturday (23), until they have a response from the club about the payment of back wages. Employees issued a statement on Thursday (21) informing about the stoppage.

“We, employees of the Social Headquarters of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, hereby communicate that, due to non-payment and non-compliance with labor rights, we decided to suspend activities from October 23, 2021, Saturday, until there is an effective response to late payments”.

The workers’ strike comes less than a week after the strike of the club’s professional male team players ended and amid the board’s attempts to secure loans from a group of investors to guarantee payroll payments.

In the note released by the employees, they regretted that the attempt to pay off the debts is only for those involved with the club’s football department.

“It is noteworthy that the financial difficulties imposed by Cruzeiro did not affect or harm the commitment of our work. However, unfortunately, the situation has become intolerable and unjustifiable. Even the way in which Cruzeiro has been managed. The condition of the partners is only for the payment related to football. In this way, we, employees of the Social Headquarters, are not paid. This has been happening for six months”, they report.

