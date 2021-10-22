Without Arrascaeta, Flamengo sees use plummet and goals reduce by almost half | Flamengo

Finalist at Libertadores, semifinalist at Copa do Brasil and vice-leader in the Brasileirão. Flamengo has been doing their homework and remains firm in the dispute of the three competitions. However, he needs to deal with important absences on the team, such as Arrascaeta’s. Only this season, without the shirt 14, the red-black has already had a 20% drop in the use of games in which he was not on the field. As if that wasn’t enough, he saw the number of goals scored drop by almost half.

It is clear that the Uruguayan is one of the protagonists in Flamengo’s era of glory, as he collects titles with the red-black shirt: two Brazilian championships, one Libertadores, Recopa Sudamericana, two Super Cups in Brazil and three State Championships. All this in almost three years of club. And he doesn’t stop there, the player still carries the Uruguayan team’s shirt number 10, which demonstrates the very high level of quality on the field.

1 of 3 Arrascaeta was the best on the field at Flamengo x Sport — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Arrascaeta was the best on the field in Flamengo x Sport — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The problem for Flamengo is the absence of Arrascaeta in 2021. The midfielder has lived with injuries, calls and is constantly missing from Renato Gaúcho’s team in recent games. In the current season, the Rio de Janeiro club has only 62% use without the Uruguayan. With it, the percentage increases to 83%. Offensive power is also affected: without the midfielder, the team scores 45% less goals per game.

Flamengo with Arrascaeta vs Flamengo without Arrascaeta in the 2021 season Games 31 28 victories 24 15 Defeats two 6 Utilization 83% 62% goals 88 44

Arrascaeta has already been out of seven games due to a grade two muscle injury while still with Uruguay in the qualifiers. Adding to the absences due to the calls (9 games away), and suspensions, the shirt 14 has already played 19 games less than in 2020.

2 of 3 Arrascaeta injured his thigh in a Uruguay game — Photo: Reproduction Arrascaeta injured his thigh in a Uruguay game — Photo: Reproduction

Arrascaeta games in each season for Flamengo:

2019 – 52 games;

2020 – 50 games;

2021 – 31 games;

The projection of Flamengo’s medical department is that Arrascaeta will return in the direct confrontation against Atlético-MG, on October 30th, by Brasileirão. The situation of the Uruguayan is the one that worries the most. The athlete is recovering from a Grade 2 thigh strain and started working in the field with physiotherapists this Thursday. At first, for the semifinal match of the Copa do Brasil, the return is ruled out.

Gabigol joins Flamengo’s embezzlement list and won’t face Fluminense on Saturday, at 19:00 (GMT), for the 28th round of the Brasileirão. In addition to the players mentioned above, Renato Gaúcho will not be able to count on Bruno Henrique and David Luiz, still in recovery, and Filipe Luís, suspended.