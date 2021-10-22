Without Nino and Bobadilla, check out Fluminense’s probable lineup for the classic

Fluminense returns to play this Saturday against Flamengo, at 7pm, at Maracanã. The duel is valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship and will be the last Flu classic of the season.

Coach Marcão won’t be able to count on Nino and Bobadilla, who are lacking for the game. The defender is still recovering from the blow he suffered in his right eye during the match against Athletico-PR and which caused him to be substituted in the second half. In the case of the striker, he will return to Brazil this Saturday, after having accompanied the birth of his daughter, but will not be listed for not having been part of the team’s preparation throughout the week.

For the Paraguayan’s vacancy, John Kennedy must be chosen to start the match. It is worth noting that Luccas Claro, out of the last two games due to suspension and muscle wasting, returned to training and is available and should play the derby. The dispute for the spot in shirt 33 is between David Braz and Manoel.

Fred, recovering from a cleft toe, and Gabriel Teixeira, in the final phase of transition after an injury to his left thigh, also deplete the team.

Fluminense’s likely lineup is as follows: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, David Braz (Manoel), Luccas Claro and Marlon; André, Yago and Jhon Arias; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and John Kennedy.