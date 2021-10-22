Without saying where he will get the resources, Bolsonaro promises to help 750,000 autonomous truckers to offset the increase in diesel | Caruaru and Region

The president Jair Bolsonaro (No party) promised this Thursday (21) to pay aid to 750,000 truckers to offset the increase in diesel. He did not say where he will get the resources or when the benefit will be paid.

The declaration was made in a speech in Sertânia, Pernambuco, where Bolsonaro was to inaugurate a branch of water distribution in the rural part of the state.

“We decided then… The numbers will be presented in the next few days… We are going to serve autonomous truck drivers: around 750,000 truck drivers will receive help to offset the increase in diesel,” said the president in a speech to supporters.

In September, Petrobras announced a readjustment in the price of diesel sold to distributors. With the readjustment, the average diesel sale price went from R$2.81 to R$3.06 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of R$0.25 per liter. The readjustment took effect on September 29th.

At the pumps, data from the ANP show that, last week, the average value of a liter of diesel was R$ 4.97 and the maximum, R$ 6.41.

UNDERSTAND: how gasoline and diesel prices are formed

how gasoline and diesel prices are formed PETROL AT HEIGHTS: how long will the price go up?

The announcement comes at a time when the market reacts negatively to the government’s proposal to obtain a license to breach the spending ceiling to fulfill the promise to pay R$400 to Bolsa Família beneficiaries in an election year.

The announcement of the payment of R$ 400 from November until the end of 2022 – election year – was made on Wednesday (20) by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, who did not explain where the money would come from.