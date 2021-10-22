Without vaccines for the poor, deaths from covid-19 will double worldwide – 10/21/2021

With millions of doses concentrated in a few countries, WHO estimates that the number of deaths from covid-19 is expected to double in 2022 and beyond. Today, 4.9 million deaths were registered by the disease. But another 5 million lives could still be lost, in addition to 200 million new cases of contamination.

In the assessment of Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, the absence of vaccines is an “indictment” against companies and governments.

The head of the agency made an appeal on Thursday for the G-20 countries, when they meet next week, to opt to close agreements to release vaccines to the poorest countries. “The barrier is not production. The barrier is profit,” he denounced.

The summit takes place in Rome in a week, while the concentration of vaccines remains high. Today, 75% of the more than 6 billion doses produced to date have been administered in just ten countries.

According to Tedros, rich countries sent only 150 million to the poorest economies, while governments announced donations of more than 1 billion doses. “We don’t know how much or when these vaccines will be sent,” he lamented.

Tedros calls for countries that have reached more than 40% vaccination coverage to give up their places on the waiting list for doses from Covax, the mechanism created by the WHO to distribute vaccines in the poorest countries.

Gordon Brown, WHO ambassador and former British prime minister, warned that if these doses are not sent to the poorest countries, the world will experience “a moral, epidemiological and economic crisis.”

What shocks the British is that, while vaccines are lacking in poor countries, rich economies will have 600 million doses in stock by the end of the year and 1 billion by February. If that wasn’t enough, tens of millions of doses could expire and end up in the trash. “It is one of the moral catastrophes that will shock future generations,” he warned.

Annette Kennedy, president of the International Council of Nurses, also points out that the lack of protection for health professionals “is an indictment of governments” and that estimates point to at least 115,000 deaths in the sector around the world. Of every five professionals, only two have been vaccinated so far. In Africa, the rate is only 10%.

According to her, in addition to the death of thousands of professionals, around 10% of them must leave the profession in the coming months. His projection is that, in total, there will be a shortage of 13 million nurses in the world in the coming years. “This represents 50% of health workers. No health sector can survive this,” he said. “There is a new crisis approaching and this is the crisis of the lack of workers”, he affirmed.