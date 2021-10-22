Woman dies after scenographic weapon fires on set

One person died and another was injured after an accident today on the set of the movie “Rust”, a Western starring Alec Baldwin that is being filmed in the state of New Mexico, in the United States. The information is from people.

“There was an accident involving the misfire of a set gun,” a Baldwin spokesman told the website, without going into further details.

Authorities responded to the incident at Rancho Bonanza Creek by indicating that “an individual was shot on set,” wrote the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department in a press release obtained by People. The agents confirmed that a scenographic weapon was fired, however, detectives are still investigating what type of projectile was used.

The scenographic weapon is similar to a normal firearm, but lacks the intentional harm of the corresponding real weapon. In theatre, for example, “proper” weapons, as they may be called, are almost always inoperable replicas or have safety features to ensure they are not dangerous. The case goes to expertise.

According to Deadline, a “key cast member handled a gun during a rehearsal, not knowing it was loaded, injuring two people.”

One of the victims was described as a 42-year-old woman, PEOPLE reported. She was flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries. The second victim — a 42-year-old male — was receiving emergency care at Christus St. Vincent’s hospital, authorities said.

Recordings have been suspended. “Rust” is a Western starred and co-produced by Baldwin, and directed by Joel Souza.

Case is not unheard of

Hollywood has had to deal with fatal accidents on set before. One of the most famous was precisely an accidental shot. Actor Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, died as a result of filming “The Raven” in March 1993.

The film’s production team forgot to remove one of the live ammunition from the barrel of the revolver, which was supposed to be fully loaded with blanks.

*With information from AFP