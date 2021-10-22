World stocks rehearse recovery this Friday after positive news from Evergrande; around here, the political field remains on the radar

Global markets signal an upward trend this Friday, 22, with investors more excited about the dissipation of the risk of default of Chinese developer Evergrande Group, after local media announced that the company had paid part of its debt that was due this weekend.

However, China’s real estate crisis is still likely to be on investors’ radar, in addition to concerns about declining global stocks in supply chains, fueled by the energy crisis.

As a result, Asian stock exchanges closed on a mixed basis. Preliminary data from the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) composed of the IHS Markit helped to minimize the falls there, as the indicator ended up returning to the expansion range (above 50), rising from 47 .9 points in September to 50.7 points in October.

The services PMI went from 47.8 points to 50.7 points, while the industrial one advanced from 51.5 points to 53.0 points.

In Europe, stock markets opened higher, aiming at the scenario of improvement of Chinese developers and by the announcement of activity data showing expansion in the euro zone.

Even with a reduction compared to the last release, the preliminary reading of the composite PMI was above 50, which indicates expansion of activity. The indicator was 54.3 points in October, against 56.2 points in September.

American futures, on the other hand, are trendless. The market monitors corporate results to analyze whether problems with supply inventories can affect the companies’ future results. Yesterday, Snap Inc., owner of the Snapchat app, revised its earnings outlook downward, reflecting on all tech company stocks.

Furthermore, attention remains on the government’s agenda, with attention to tax rates and the unfolding of the infrastructure package.

In Brazil, political tensions continue this Friday, after the stampede at the Ministry of Economy. The departure of the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and his team, should be the one hundred attention, due to the government’s agreement to change the spending ceiling.

Another one to leave the portfolio and surprise the market was the secretary of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, José Mauro Coelho, who did not inform the reason for the resignation. However, his departure came shortly after President Jair Bolsonaro announced that he would pay a diesel subsidy to 750,000 self-employed truckers to offset the increase in fuel prices.

Still in the political field, attention goes to the MP dos Precatórios, which was approved with the changes in the text and now goes to the plenary of the Chamber, where it needs to be approved in two rounds by 308 deputies.