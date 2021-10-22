Xiaomi: Redmi Note 11 is announced for October 28

Xiaomi announced this Wednesday (20/10) that it will present the Redmi Note 11 series next week, on October 28th. According to images shared by the manufacturer, the smartphone must have a selfie camera in punch-hole format.

In addition, Xioami has also released a series of teasers that give a better view of the Redmi Note 11 including the new ‘Misty Forest’ colors and a USB-C port located on the bottom, lined up with a missing speaker and microphone.

The device must also have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, located at the top next to a speaker that must be produced in partnership with JBL.

Although we know that the Redmi Note 11 will be 8.34 mm thick, Xiaomi has not released other information about the device such as screen dimensions and weight. The company is expected to release other smartphone teasers in the coming days.

Redmi 11 is announced by Xiaomi for October 28th. Image: Xiaomi/Disclosure

Xiaomi patents reveal curved-screen smartphone on its way

In addition to Redmi Note 11, Xiaomi may launch a new line of smartphones soon. New patent filings from the Chinese manufacturer reveal a curved-screen device with a periscopic telephoto zoom camera.

According to Xiaomi’s documents, the smartphone will have a triple camera module, with a main sensor placed on top of the module and two other sensors arranged vertically in the center of the device. It appears that this is a setup based on the main sensor with a high resolution lens while the secondary sensor is a periscopic telephoto lens to provide users with digital and optical magnification capabilities.

According to the documents, the smartphone must have a rounded design and a curved screen. The selfie camera must also be perforated in the upper left corner of the screen.

