Yasmin Brunet makes mysterious post amidst controversy with mother-in-law

Yasmin Brunet used their social networks this Thursday morning (21st), to share a mysterious post in an outburst tone. The message posted on Instagram Stories from the model, come amidst the controversy she is living with her mother-in-law, Simone Medina, mother of your husband, Gabriel Medina.

“If it costs your peace, it’s because it’s not worth it. It doesn’t matter what it is, whether it’s work, boyfriend, friend, family. Nothing that is bad for your soul will be good for you”, says the publication shared by Yasmin.

The family fight between Yasmin and her mother-in-law, started after Simone Medina, accusing the model of alienating the surfer from the family. Recently, a supposed conversation came up in which the businesswoman insults her daughter-in-law and her mother, Luiza Brunet. The messages were released by columnist Léo Dias.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Yasmin Brunet defended herself

Through Instagram, Yasmin Brunet defended herself and rebutted the accusations made by her mother-in-law. Furthermore, she denied the situations mentioned by Simone.

“I want to speak out about some news that came out this week. One of them says that there would be an intimate video of me in possession of a family member of my husband. This information is not valid. There is no such material. And it never existed. However, I need to emphasize that, even if it existed, it is regrettable to want to belittle a woman for exercising her sexuality. We fight to be free to do what we want, to occupy places that have been denied us for years and years… To be masters of our bodies and desires”, vented the model.

In an interview with Veja magazine, Luiza Brunet also spoke about the fight between Gabriel Medina’s daughter and mother, considering the behavior of Simone Medina “regrettable”. She also announced that her lawyer “is taking the appropriate measures” for a possible lawsuit against Yasmin’s mother-in-law.

Medina’s mother vented

Simone Medina, mother of Gabriel Medina, also let off steam in her Instagram last week, claiming “to be at peace.”

“I am in peace. God sees and hears everything and he doesn’t make mistakes. Men must uphold their wickedness, but the justice of God comes to unblock every wrought weapon, and the last word is His.”, she wrote, who then shared another click, along with some friends. “We must walk with people who build and not destroy. For, on harvest day, we’ll be close together when the latter arrives. We know what the children’s heritage is, this keeps us firm in any situation.” added.