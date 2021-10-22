You: How many people did Joe kill in Season 3 of You on Netflix? – Series news

Penn Badgley stars in the Netflix production in a cast consisting of Victoria Pedretti, Tati Gabrielle and Michaela McManus.

Season three of You are making a big splash on Netflix, placing the series among the platform’s most popular productions. The journey of psychopath Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has gained a new chapter, after the shocking events of previous chapters. If the first years were filled with murders and shocking twists, the new episodes also stood out in surprising the public. And the big question arises: how many people had a tragic end at the hands of the protagonist?

What happens in Season 3 of You?





the third part of You continues to follow the life of Joe, who moved with Love to the suburbs of California, in order to restart their lives in Mother Linda. They plan to team up to raise their son Henry (whose name and gender was revealed in a special teaser) — despite initially betting the baby was a girl.

According to the official synopsis revealed by Netflix, Joe and Love “find themselves surrounded by tech entrepreneurs, influential moms and famous biohackers.” In this context, Joe is committed to the role of fatherhood, but he still fears Love’s fatal impulsiveness. And everything promises to get worse when the protagonist becomes obsessively interested in the neighbor, Natalie (Michaela McManus), who is also in a relationship. But how is Joe going to run away from a marriage when his dangerous wife can decipher all his tricks?

Who Dies in Season 3 of You?





In fact, the first death of the third season of you it doesn’t happen at the hands of Joe, but rather from a jealous Love, who attacks Natalie with an ax when she learns that she is Joe’s new obsession. Then, for the protagonist to hide the body, in order not to be arrested along with his wife. At the same time, it doesn’t take long for Joe to fall in love with a new victim: Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), with whom he works at the local library.

Always using his “moral” justifications, Joe decides to kill Ryan (Scott Michael Foster), Marienne’s abusive ex-husband, with whom she was fighting for custody of their young daughter. After an attempt in the parking lot, he pushes him off the edge of a building and stabs him repeatedly. He then makes the crime look like a robbery in order to “clear the way” to his happiness with Marienne.

However, Love discovers his shirt is full of blood and makes the connections, realizing that he has killed again for someone he “loves”. Disturbed, she nearly kills Marienne in front of her husband, but realizes the girl is innocent and advises her to run away with her daughter. From there, Love makes the decision to slit Joe’s neck, but he manages to get rid of the paralyzer he’s absorbed and injects a lethal dose of acronite into Love, killing her instantly.

Technically, Joe also tried to help kill Sherry (Shalita Grant) and Cary (Travis Van Winkle) by locking them in the glass cage, but he didn’t get to do anything with the pair, who managed to escape. So, in reality, Joe killed “only” two people in season three and still helps Theo (Dylan Arnold), who was attacked by Love. It’s not enough for a psychopath’s redemption, but is it some kind of advancement, perhaps? It remains to be seen what he will come up with in season four, already confirmed by Netflix.