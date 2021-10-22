Zé Felipe surrenders João Guilherme’s sex life after the breakup: ‘Slept at the motel’ | celebrities



Zé Felipe and João Guilherme, sons of the singer Leonardo – Reproduction

Published 10/22/2021 1:25 PM

Rio – João Guilherme’s love life has never been so talked about and there are rumors that he was betrayed by Jade Picon. The influencer would have betrayed Leonardo’s son with Gui Araújo and internet users soon called Zé Felipe to comment on this case. Pursuing his reputation as a gossip, the singer has given everything he knows.

“Guys, I’m going to tell you something. It seems that João Guilherme’s horn is true”, revealed Zé Felipe on Instagram’s Stories. The countryman also said that his brother is not too shaken to discover the betrayal and said that the influencer is passing the squeegee.

“But he’s not too worried, no, because he slept at the motel yesterday. The boy is like a battery solution, where he falls and eats everything,” he joked. Since he broke up with Jade Picon, João Guilherme has already been seen kissing some famous ones, like Duda Reis.

The report is by Pedro Garcia, from iG.