Zebras flee farms and roam US streets for two months – News

Two zebras have been strolling near Washington, the capital of the United States, for at least two months, escaping from the authorities that are chasing them. The animals, who lived on a farm in the state of Maryland, fled and became an attraction in the region.

Horses, which are better adapted to wildlife in Africa than we are. U.S, escaped at the end of August. In addition to the two missing zebras, there was a third, which also fled but was found dead.

“She fell into a trap and died from her injuries in early September,” said Prince George County, where authorities are struggling to find the fugitives, in a statement last week.

The animals’ owner, Jerry Holly, was accused on Tuesday (19) of “cruelty” to them. The zebras “have not received adequate food, water or veterinary care” and “are in danger, as the death of one of them attests,” according to the complaint by the local prosecutor.

The man, who lives on a large farm, has about 30 zebras there, according to the documents, and the trap that killed one of the animals was “less than three feet from the fence” that limits his property.

“The owner tried to capture the zebras, but he couldn’t, and they’ve been free for 54 days”, details the text of the complaint. The animals “represent a risk to the people who approach them and to the drivers on the roads”, he adds.

-Today August (6) asks me to go fishing before sunset. On the way home he calmly says “dad I saw the zebras”

-Something tells me he actually thinks he saw them. So I do a U on Croom Road, pull into some guy’s driveway and…BAM. WILD MARYLAND ZEBRAS 藍 煉 煉 @fox5dc @Robert7News pic.twitter.com/uISFfuPOpS — Joshua DuBois (@joshuadubois) September 20, 2021

However, since their escape, the new local celebrities have been the subject of regional media and a source of entertainment for county residents who document their appearances on social media.

Joshua DuBois, a former Barack Obama employee at the White House, said in September that his son had quietly told him, “Dad, I saw zebras.” “Surprise! Wild Zebras from Maryland,” he tweeted, along with a video of a zebra at a slow trot.