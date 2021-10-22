Zephyr: Razer’s Futuristic Mask is now available for $99

Publicly unveiled to the world during CES 2021, the Razer mask that was formerly known as Project Hazel was officially unveiled to the world during RazerCon 2021 this Thursday (21) as the Razer Zephyr, and is on sale for $100 (without fees or taxes, around R$565).

According to information released by the company, the accessory in question works as an air purifier and uses two fans to do this job with the help of two N95 filters that must be changed every three days for better efficiency (which is 99 % against bacteria). Another detail is that the front of the item has a transparent opening in the mouth area, allowing the other person to see what they are trying to say – initially, the idea was that this area would bring a voice amplifier.

Mask can certainly be a good item for that post-apocalyptic cosplay of yours. (Source: Razer/Disclosure)Source: Razer

An important detail for those interested is related to the filters, which cost US$ 30 (approximately R$ 170) in a package with ten pairs valid for one month of use. There is the possibility of buying the mask with filters for 99 days of use, and the price of this kit is US$ 150 (just under R$ 849).

