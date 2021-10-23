100% online and free: Entrepreneur Fair starts on Saturday | News Pará | Online Diary

Next Saturday (23) the Entrepreneur Fair 2021 starts, in 100% online and free format. The event, promoted by Sebrae, is considered the largest in the field of entrepreneurship and is expected to gather around 100,000 people from all over Brazil until October 27th, when the programming ends. Registration is made through the website www.feiradoempreendedor21.com.br.

During the five days of programming, the event, with the theme “Entrepreneurship is for everyone!”, will make available content such as lectures, consultancies and business fairs through the virtual reality platform Sebrae Experience.

“The 2021 Entrepreneur Fair will have a national coverage. Sebrae, in every state in Brazil, is organizing a wide variety of content and business opportunities for entrepreneurs, offering qualification and showcase for customers already served, who want new markets to close partnerships and sell their products.

The fair is divided into several thematic arenas and will bring a lot of information to small businesses at this time of recovery”, points out the manager of Strategic Projects at Sebrae in Pará, Antonio Romero. There are more than 280,000 individual micro-entrepreneurs in Pará and the Entrepreneur Fair is also a space for guidance and training for this category.

According to the Study Profile of the Individual Microentrepreneur conducted by Sebrae in 2019, among the main reasons that lead people to become individual microentrepreneurs, the benefits of the INSS (26%), the formalization of an enterprise (26%), the possibility stand out. issuing invoices (12%) and more cost-effective purchasing opportunities (7%).