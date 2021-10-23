2.5 billion year old ruby ​​has signs of primitive life: ‘Unique’

Researchers at the University of Waterloo, USA, found that a ruby ​​that formed in the earth’s crust 2.5 billion years ago contains evidence of the beginning of life on the planet. The feat was published in this month’s journal Ore Geology Reviews.

Geologists involved in the study reported that graphite residues, a form of pure carbon of biological origin, were identified in the stone. They would be the remains of some single-celled microorganism that lived before multicellular beings appeared on Earth.

“The graphite inside this ruby ​​is really unique. It’s the first time we’ve seen evidence of ancient life in ruby ​​rocks. Its presence also gives us more clues to determine how the rubies formed, something that’s impossible to do directly based on the its color and chemical composition,” explained geologist Chris Yakymchuk, the study’s lead author.

Rubies are one of the varieties of the mineral corundum, composed of crystallized aluminum oxide, which form under intense heat and pressure at the limits of the Earth’s tectonic plates. Its characteristic red is given by the rare element chrome – the more chrome, the redder it will be.

Like all minerals, rubies vary in purity and clarity. That’s because, during its formation process, other elements present in the place can be incorporated into your yolk. This process often makes the stone unsuitable for making jewelry, but makes it of great importance to science.

The current discovery came as Yakymchuk and his team sought to better understand corundum formation processes by studying rubies in Greenland, where one of the oldest ruby ​​deposits is located.

According to the researchers, this form of pure carbon found can form as much by biological processes as by chemicals and physicists. To know exactly where it originated, it is necessary to analyze the carbon isotope present in it — variations of the same element with different atomic masses.

Carbon-14, which forms naturally in the atmosphere, is the most common used for accurate dating of physical artifacts. Carbon-12 is the most abundant isotope occurring in living organisms.

The team then found that the graphite in the ruby ​​was carbon-12, in abundance consistent with an organic origin.

“Based on the increased amount of carbon-12 in this graphite, we conclude that the carbon atoms were once old lives, probably dead microorganisms like cyanobacteria,” added Yakymchuk.