2021 Esports Brazil Award reveals nominees in 16 categories

O Sports Brazil 2021 Award is one of the largest awards in the country and seeks to recognize the best athletes in the most famous sports, including LoL, Valorant, CS:GO, Free Fire, Rainbow Six, among others.

The organization of the awards had already revealed the 62 judges who will help choose the best of each modality, and this Friday (22) all the athletes who are competing in each of the 16 categories were revealed.

Categories and nominees for the eSports Brazil Award

Personality of the Year

baby

Bahia

cashir

wildcard

Fallen

gauls

nobru

yoda

Best League of Legends Athlete

aegis

Damage

fNb

Grevthar

jojo

Robot

tinowns

Titan

Best CS:GO athlete

bigzera

goddamn

Fallen

JOTA

KSCERATO

saffee

yuurih

zevy

Best Dota 2 Athlete

4DR

4NALOG

Costabile

HFN

KJ

Lelis

RDO

Thiolicolor

Rainbow Six Siege Best Athlete

German

Levy

muzi

Nesk

Paluh

pin

Psycho

soulz

Valorant’s best athlete

gaabxx

heat

Jonn

murizzz

mwzera

qck

sacy

xand

Best Free Fire Athlete

Cauan7

DEADGOD

MTS007

NODA

daring

Syaz

will

yago.exe

Best Virtual Soccer Athlete

Gabriel Crepaldi (FIFA)

Paulo Neto (FIFA)

PHzin (FIFA)

Pedro Resende (FIFA)

Daniel Nobrega (PES)

Felipe Mestre (PES)

Friends (PES)

Rafafiel (PES)

Athlete Breakthrough

Concrete (LoL)

Fntzy (R6)

Jean Mago (LoL)

Mts007 (Free Fire)

Nando9 (Free Fire)

bold (Free Fire)

Petroni (Wild Rift)

Syaz (Free Fire)

Female Breakthrough Athlete

ANTG (Value)

Arkyinha (CS:GO)

Daiki (Valorant)

Isaa (Valorant)

Liz (LoL)

Lyttlez (CS:GO)

Mizzy (CS:GO)

Poppins (CS:GO)

Best Female Athlete

Bizinha (CS:GO)

daiki (Valorant)

Fly (CS:GO)

gabee (CS:GO)

isaa (Value)

Kaah (CS:GO)

nat1 (Value)

Olga (CS:GO)

Battle Royale’s best athlete

Frosty (Fortnite)

Killdemo (PUBG)

King (Fortnite)

Kurtz (Fortnite)

NinexT (CoD Warzone)

Seeyun (Fortnite)

Sparkingg (PUBG)

Tonyboy (CoD Warzone)

Best Card Games Athlete

fled

Kevinlor

Leandro Leal

Nay

Easter

PVDDR

realkey

Zeeta

Best Fighting Games Athlete

dark

Exceptional Guide

Gustavo Page

Horus Paulin

Konqueror

leoxaves

IRS

shake

Best Mobile Games Athlete

Carlito

rail

firecrow

Letter

Lucasxgamer

Marcel

samuel bassotto

Tufa

Best athlete in other sports

Caard

CaioTG1

dogao

I’M LUCAS

Igor Fraga

nosfa

SillyFanGirl

YanXNZ

How PEB 2021 works

All of the above categories are the techniques, whose names were indicated by the specialized judges of the Sports Brazil 2021 Award. The public will be able to participate in them indicating one of the names to go to the final, while the SuperJuri will define other finalists and also the winner.

In addition to the technical categories, there are four semi-popular categories, which are: Best Organization, Best Game, Best Caster and Best Streamer. In all of them, the public can participate in the choice of nominees with the judges and also with specialized portals.

In addition to all these categories, we still have the “Crack of the Guys“, which will have direct participation from the public. Through the website of Sports Brazil 2021 Award, anyone can vote for nominees for the category; the finalists will be revealed on November 18th, and again the public will decide who will be the winner.

The revelation of all the winners of the Sports Brazil 2021 Award will take place on November 16 at a face-to-face event in the city of São Paulo. The ceremony will be broadcast on the organization’s official channels.