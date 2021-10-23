2021 Esports Brazil Award reveals nominees in 16 categories

O Sports Brazil 2021 Award is one of the largest awards in the country and seeks to recognize the best athletes in the most famous sports, including LoL, Valorant, CS:GO, Free Fire, Rainbow Six, among others.
The organization of the awards had already revealed the 62 judges who will help choose the best of each modality, and this Friday (22) all the athletes who are competing in each of the 16 categories were revealed.
Categories and nominees for the eSports Brazil Award
Personality of the Year
- baby
- Bahia
- cashir
- wildcard
- Fallen
- gauls
- nobru
- yoda
Best League of Legends Athlete
- aegis
- Damage
- fNb
- Grevthar
- jojo
- Robot
- tinowns
- Titan
Best CS:GO athlete
- bigzera
- goddamn
- Fallen
- JOTA
- KSCERATO
- saffee
- yuurih
- zevy
Best Dota 2 Athlete
- 4DR
- 4NALOG
- Costabile
- HFN
- KJ
- Lelis
- RDO
- Thiolicolor
Rainbow Six Siege Best Athlete
- German
- Levy
- muzi
- Nesk
- Paluh
- pin
- Psycho
- soulz
Valorant’s best athlete
- gaabxx
- heat
- Jonn
- murizzz
- mwzera
- qck
- sacy
- xand
Best Free Fire Athlete
- Cauan7
- DEADGOD
- MTS007
- NODA
- daring
- Syaz
- will
- yago.exe
Best Virtual Soccer Athlete
- Gabriel Crepaldi (FIFA)
- Paulo Neto (FIFA)
- PHzin (FIFA)
- Pedro Resende (FIFA)
- Daniel Nobrega (PES)
- Felipe Mestre (PES)
- Friends (PES)
- Rafafiel (PES)
Athlete Breakthrough
- Concrete (LoL)
- Fntzy (R6)
- Jean Mago (LoL)
- Mts007 (Free Fire)
- Nando9 (Free Fire)
- bold (Free Fire)
- Petroni (Wild Rift)
- Syaz (Free Fire)
Female Breakthrough Athlete
- ANTG (Value)
- Arkyinha (CS:GO)
- Daiki (Valorant)
- Isaa (Valorant)
- Liz (LoL)
- Lyttlez (CS:GO)
- Mizzy (CS:GO)
- Poppins (CS:GO)
Best Female Athlete
- Bizinha (CS:GO)
- daiki (Valorant)
- Fly (CS:GO)
- gabee (CS:GO)
- isaa (Value)
- Kaah (CS:GO)
- nat1 (Value)
- Olga (CS:GO)
Battle Royale’s best athlete
- Frosty (Fortnite)
- Killdemo (PUBG)
- King (Fortnite)
- Kurtz (Fortnite)
- NinexT (CoD Warzone)
- Seeyun (Fortnite)
- Sparkingg (PUBG)
- Tonyboy (CoD Warzone)
Best Card Games Athlete
- fled
- Kevinlor
- Leandro Leal
- Nay
- Easter
- PVDDR
- realkey
- Zeeta
Best Fighting Games Athlete
- dark
- Exceptional Guide
- Gustavo Page
- Horus Paulin
- Konqueror
- leoxaves
- IRS
- shake
Best Mobile Games Athlete
- Carlito
- rail
- firecrow
- Letter
- Lucasxgamer
- Marcel
- samuel bassotto
- Tufa
Best athlete in other sports
- Caard
- CaioTG1
- dogao
- I’M LUCAS
- Igor Fraga
- nosfa
- SillyFanGirl
- YanXNZ
How PEB 2021 works
All of the above categories are the techniques, whose names were indicated by the specialized judges of the Sports Brazil 2021 Award. The public will be able to participate in them indicating one of the names to go to the final, while the SuperJuri will define other finalists and also the winner.
In addition to the technical categories, there are four semi-popular categories, which are: Best Organization, Best Game, Best Caster and Best Streamer. In all of them, the public can participate in the choice of nominees with the judges and also with specialized portals.
In addition to all these categories, we still have the “Crack of the Guys“, which will have direct participation from the public. Through the website of Sports Brazil 2021 Award, anyone can vote for nominees for the category; the finalists will be revealed on November 18th, and again the public will decide who will be the winner.
The revelation of all the winners of the Sports Brazil 2021 Award will take place on November 16 at a face-to-face event in the city of São Paulo. The ceremony will be broadcast on the organization’s official channels.