23 Game Pass Ultimate games that run at 120 FPS on Xbox Series

Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront franchise titles are on the list

You who are a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate knew you can play 23 games that are on the service The 120 FPS? This is possible thanks to FPS Boost, which is a great feature that has arrived for some games originally released on Xbox one, allowing them to be played on the Xbox Series S/X with a higher frame rate, this time we will bring the list of games that are available on the service Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives Microsoft.

Several of these titles are part of the EA Play, which is present in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, that’s why the list includes the most complete plan offered by the company. Some games allow the rate of 120 FPS only on the company’s most powerful console, the Xbox Series X, such as the last two games in the franchise battlefield it’s the Star War: Battlefront II, totaling 6 games that run at this high frame rate on the Series X.

the others 17 games from the list run to 120 FPS so much in X how much in the s, which includes the highly praised Hollow Knight, which fits into the Metroidvania genre and the game Unruly Heroes which is a platform game with amazing art and character switching mechanics. The 3D Platform Game New Super Lucky’s Tale also supports 120 FPS plus 14 other games of various genres.



Check out the complete list of 23 games below.

Games that run the 120 FPS Only in Xbox Series X:

Battlefield 1

Battlefield V

Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst

Star Wars: Battlefront II

The Gardens Between

Titanfall

Games that run the 120 FPS at the Xbox Series X and in the Xbox Series S:

Battlefield 4

Golf With Your Friends

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hollow Knight

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Overcooked! two

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Star Wars: Battlefront

Super Lucky’s Tale

SUPER HOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE

Titanfall 2

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Unravel

Unruly Heroes

Remembering that new games can join the service at any time. Xbox Game Pass or even gain support for the FPS Boost.



It’s even worth mentioning that the game Unruly Heroes will leave the Xbox Game Pass for Console and PRAÇA at the end of october, therefore, i recommend to those interested in trying this beautiful game, to test it with priority, also remembering that it can be purchased permanently with a 20% discount until the date of departure from the service. To see the list of all games that support the FPS Boost at the Xbox Series X/S, just click here.

What did you think of the list? Do you intend to play any of these titles on 120 FPS? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

