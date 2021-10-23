4-Year-Old Calls New Zealand Police and Says He Has Toys for Them | Look how nice it is

A four-year-old made an emergency call to police in the city of Invercargill, New Zealand, and said he had toys for them.

The police answered the call, and agent Kurt confirmed in person that the boy’s toys were very nice.

Police receive phone call from child who wanted to show their toys

Invercargill is the southernmost city in New Zealand, has less than 50,000 inhabitants and is located about a thousand kilometers from the capital Wellington (see map below).

The audio of the call and the boy’s photo, whose name was not revealed, were shared by the police on social media.

In the image, he is sitting on the hood of a car and smiling next to agent Kurt (look above). Police said “the lucky boy also saw the car and the policeman turned on the lights for him.”

The corporation warned that it does not encourage children to call its emergency number., but said the unusual call was “too cute not to be shared”.

The call starts with: “This is the police, where is the emergency?” There’s a brief silence, and the boy says hesitantly, “Hi. Officer?”

“Yes,” says the attendant, changing her tone to a more friendly, monotonous one, “What’s going on?”

“Um, can I tell you something?” asks the boy, who continues after hearing that he can: “I have some toys for you.”

“Do you have any toys for me?” asks the caller. “Yes. Come see them,” the boy replies.

An adult then picks up the phone and says the call was a mistake, saying the boy helped while his mother was sick.

Even so, the police send a vehicle to the child’s house: “There’s a four-year-old boy there who wants to show his toys to the police, exchange”.

The agent identified only as Kurt went to the boy’s house. “He had cool toys,” Kurt said after answering the call..

Police said Kurt also had a “good educational chat” with the child about the proper use of the police emergency number — which in New Zealand is 111.