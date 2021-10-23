5 real-life movies to watch on Prime Video

The drama genre often actually encounters a blank canvas, ready to be drawn. While it takes a lot more from the director, screenwriter and cast to be faithful to events that actually happened in real life, when done well, the film is hardly left out of industry awards. Thinking about it, the Canaltech has hand-selected five fact-based movies from the Amazon Prime Video catalog for you to watch.

Distributed in plots of tragedies, war, music, sports and even political and social issues, there are works available on Amazon’s streaming platform based on iconic figures who have passed through the world and left their mark on history — and who are now eternalized in works audiovisual.

Starting the list with a Spanish film that won the spotlight for having Naomi Watts, Tom Holland and Ewan McGregor in the cast, The impossible is based on the memoirs of María Belón Alvárez, a doctor and lawyer who became known worldwide for having survived the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami along with her husband and three children. The tragedy happened at the end of the year and triggered a series of devastating tsunamis along the coasts of most continents bathed by the Indian Ocean, leaving more than 220,000 people dead along the way, in addition to having flooded several coastal communities.

The impossible it received a great reception from the specialized critics, who especially praised Watts’ performance in the role of Alvárez. The actress also received an Oscar nomination for her performance in the Juan Antonio Bayona feature.

shortly after Bohemian Rhapsody get to movie theaters, Rocketman it also stamped the big screen in movie theaters (and consequently generated several comparative comments among the public). Although with a very different approach, the film brings the life of Elton John from childhood to the present day, here played by the star of kingsman, Taron Egerton, who also ventured to sing all the tracks on the soundtrack.

Dexter Fletcher’s feature film has a “cheesy” and extravagant approach, to live up to the seventies music icon that has its story told in front of the cameras. Despite being snubbed at the Oscars, Rocketman was recognized at the Golden Globes and also by the specialized critics.

The winner brings together a strong cast to tell the story of former boxer Micky Ward and his stepbrother Dicky Ecklund. The latter is played by Christian Bale, whose character reached the peak of his career when he faced world champion Sugar Ray Leonard in a boxing match. The feat even put the small town of Lowell, Massachusetts, on the map. In 1993, he remains in charge of that fame, but he also ended up getting involved in drugs and saying goodbye to his boxing career.

One day, his brother Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg) decides to try his luck in this world, being coached by Dicky and managed by his mother, Alice (Melissa Leo). However, the family always put Dicky’s brief career ahead of their own, which puts limits on his success in the sport. The situation changes when he starts dating Charlene Fleming (Amy Adams), who encourages him to leave his family influence and treat boxing more professionally. The winner had a total of six Oscar nominations, winning two of them.

Mel Gibson takes a more sensitive look at the story of Desmond Doss, former US Army soldier and first aider. A Seventh-day Adventist Christian, Doss was known for refusing to carry or use a firearm of any kind, and even though his convictions were questioned by the rest of the team, he remained true to himself and his faith during the Second World War.

Who plays Doss is Andrew Garfield, whose performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. The film is well balanced and manages to show both sides of the soldier’s life: both life in the hometown, in love and marrying nurse Dorothy Schutte (Teresa Palmer); as in war, with the brutality of seeing your comrades attacked and even killed.

To close the list, it is worth mentioning the 1992 classic starring Denzel Washington and directed by Spike Lee. Malcolm X follows the life of activist Malcolm Little, popularly and historically known as Malcolm X: an advocate for the economic, political, and social rights of the black population in the United States and founder of the Organization for African American Unity. In addition to directing and producing, Lee wrote the screenplay based on the Autobiography of Malcolm X, which the activist himself told to writer Alex Haley, a book that was considered one of the 10 most important nonfiction books of the 20th century according to Time magazine.

Over three hours long, Spike Lee is in no hurry to explore and address every detail of Malcolm X’s life, from his childhood, through his youth discovering Islam, to religious conversion as a Messianic disciple of Elijah Mohammed , his marriage to Betty Shabazz and the traumas caused by the Klu Klux Klan who murdered his entire family.